From Officer to Civilian: A Testament to Service and Leadership in the Air Force

Becoming an Air Force civil engineer opens the door for a remarkable career and enables individuals to be part of something greater than themselves. Few understand this better than Edwin Oshiba, the new Administrative Assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force.



Born and raised on the island of O'ahu, Hawaii, Oshiba was influenced by the community around him, and his Japanese-American heritage gave him the values of hard work, resilience, and profound respect for tradition. These guiding principles have become the bedrock of his personal and professional life, steering him through pivotal decisions, most notable, his entry into the United States Air Force.



From a young age, Oshiba eagerly sought out an opportunity to earn an Air Force Reserve Officers' Training Corps scholarship to Santa Clara University, California.



Oshiba's decision to commission led to a distinguished career within the Air Force, embodying exemplary leadership, dedication, and service. Over his 26-year tenure as an officer, he navigated various roles, where he epitomized collaborative teamwork.



In his early career as a civil engineer, Oshiba led the Rapid Runway Repair team at Kunsan AB, Korea, and learned many pivotal lessons in leadership and teamwork. "Repairing a runway after an attack takes a team of over 100 civil engineers working in orchestrated chaos—my job was to ensure my team had what they needed to get the job done and get out of the way,” he said.



During a critical Operational Readiness Inspection, Oshiba’s team demonstrated exemplary teamwork, which resulted in setting a PACAF record. This inspection showcased the team’s ability to repair three craters and deliver a fully operational minimum operating strip—an achievement that spoke volumes about the power of teamwork.



His profound sense of belonging and purpose from these experiences emphasized that commitment and dedication to doing one's job to the best of their ability can yield profound impacts beyond measure.



Oshiba’s career then led him to be the Commander of the 577th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force Group at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, a group responsible for rapidly constructing and repairing military facilities in war zones. This assignment was complex, and helped Oshiba refine his leadership capabilities and encourage teamwork in a trying environment.



"I've had the privilege to serve in various roles, each offering unique challenges and opportunities for growth," Oshiba shared. "My commitment to supporting Airmen and Guardians in excelling at what they do has been a constant driving force throughout my career."



After retiring from active duty as a Colonel in 2015, Oshiba began his civilian career working at the Department of the Air Force. He served as Deputy Director of Civil Engineers from 2015 to 2018. His transition to a civilian leadership role displayed his continued dedication to service and his commitment to addressing critical challenges faced by the Air Force.



Oshiba recently received the prestigious 2023 Presidential Rank Award for Distinguished Service for his long-lasting impact on the force. "None of this happens alone, and it certainly does not happen without the dedication to service and excellence I've seen in every organization I've been a part of for the past eight years," Oshiba said.



"I can sum up my entire career in the Air Force with just one word: service,” Oshiba continued. "No matter what the task may have been, I have a strong desire to assist Airmen and Guardians in excelling at their jobs because that enables our Nation's combat power. It's a passion that motivates me and a duty that I hold closely and commit to with the highest level of dedication."



When offering guidance to fellow civil engineering Airmen seeking career advancement, Oshiba stressed the significance of excelling in one's current role without fixating on the next opportunity. “Do the very best at the opportunity you’ve been given. Don’t worry about the next job, or ‘checking the blocks’—just do your job and do it well,” he advised.



Oshiba's journey and leadership serves as a guiding beacon, inspiring individuals within the Civil Engineer career field and beyond.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 Story ID: 461652 Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US This work, From Officer to Civilian: A Testament to Service and Leadership in the Air Force, by Wood Francois