10th SG soldier on glide path for American Dream

A typical day for Spc. Muluken Beressa, an information technology specialist with the 10th Support Group, is filled with troubleshooting and solving the neverending assortment of IT needs that arise on a daily basis at the 10th SG in Okinawa.



According to Beressa, having a career in information technology wouldn’t have even been considered as a future dream while growing up in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s Capital city. Beressa’s future was uncertain in Ethiopia due to the conditions of high crime, famine and poverty that blanketed the society around him.



“Today, in the U.S. Army, I am working on computer networks and solving IT problems. When I was under ten years old, my biological mother could not afford to take care of me. I grew up with aunts and uncles. My toys were sticks and rocks,” Beressa said. “I attended school and I would only get new clothes once a year on my birthday. Things like computers were not a part of my life at all,” he added.



On a leap of faith, Beressa’s father left Ethiopia for the U.S. with a work visa in hand. He worked two jobs as a taxi driver and a 7-11 employee for a few years until he could afford to set up a life for his family in the U.S. At ten years old, Beressa and his stepmother boarded a plane destined for Dallas, Texas.



“When we arrived in Dallas, we lived in a small apartment. I entered the school system and worked hard and got mostly A’s and B’s. I had new opportunities to excel,” said Beressa.

Although Beressa was now living in a better situation, things were not perfect. “ Once I started school in Dallas, I experienced bullying for the first time in my life. Most people welcomed me in, but there were bullies who didn’t accept me. I did my best to avoid them and try not to worry about it, but they would make me sad for being different,” he explained.



Beressa’s experience with bullying while growing up gives him a unique leadership perspective within the U.S. Army. “I lean toward the minority in units I serve in. My native language is Amharic, but I don’t see many Ethiopians in the Army. I understand how it can feel lonely to be a minority. Because of this, I have a lot of Vietnamese and Indian friends. I try to welcome everyone in and be as understanding as possible. I just try to be kind to everyone,” he said.



Once Beressa began high school, he began to excel and seize opportunities that lie ahead of him. “I started taking college classes in high school. I became interested in computers and a recruiter sold me on the idea of joining the Texas National Guard. A good friend was joining active duty at the time and convinced me to join as 25B information technology specialist as an Active Duty member,” Beressa explained.



“Joining the Army definitely put me on a career path and I will use this opportunity as a stepping stone to go further in life. Being in the States has made my future a lot brighter and better than if I had stayed in Africa,” Beressa said.



For the past three years, Beressa has made a name for himself as a professional and caring person with his peers and supervisors and has recently passed his sergeant promotion board.

“Beressa is a one-stop shop. In his time here, he has made himself indispensable. He will dearly be missed when he leaves us. During his time here, he has gotten multiple IT certifications and has gone above and beyond in all his duties. If you have a problem with some sort of commo or automations issue, he’s the guy to go to. He will be sorely missed when his tour ends here,” said Sgt. Michael Terry, Beressa’s supervisor and S6 noncommissioned officer in charge. "He is a joy to have in my section. Beressa is a type of troop that doesn’t have to be motivated. I always know that whatever Beressa was tasked with, it would be done and done well,” Terry added.



In March, 2024, Beressa has PCS orders to transfer near his family's home to Fort Cavazos and finish the last two years of his enlistment. Meanwhile, Beressa is taking advantage of tuition assistance and will complete his bachelor’s degree in information technology during the remaining two years of his enlistment. Once he separates from the military, Beressa plans to use his G.I. Bill to earn his master’s degree and eventually use a VA loan to buy a house.



“He is a walking, talking recruitment poster and he has used all the benefits of his military service to his advantage and has served his country well,” said Terry.

