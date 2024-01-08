Secretary Del Toro Presides Over Naval Reactors Change of Command

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro presided over the change of command of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program at the U.S. Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., Jan. 10.



Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro presided over the change of command of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program at the U.S. Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., today. Adm. William Houston relieved Adm. James F. Caldwell as Director, Naval Reactors in a ceremony at Naval Reactors Headquarters.



“Admiral Caldwell and Admiral Houston are part of a small, storied club of leaders in our Navy, dating back 75 years to the first Director of Naval Reactors, Admiral Rickover,” said Del Toro. “While the Director of NR is the face of the organization, none of its successes would be possible without the thousands of Americans from all walks of life who dedicate themselves day-in and day-out to the cause of naval nuclear power.”

Adm. Caldwell had held the position since taking over for former chief of naval operations Adm. John Richardson in 2015.



Secretary Del Toro has long championed the Navy’s nuclear propulsion program, prioritizing it in each of his three Presidential Budget Requests since taking office.



“Since Commander Wilkinson announced to the world in 1955 that USS Nautilus (SSN 571) was ‘underway on nuclear power,’ the team here at Naval Reactors has ensured our nation’s nuclear fleet has remained underway around the globe, both on and under the ocean’s surface,” said Del Toro. “The team at Naval Reactors—the engineers, scientists, researchers, technical advisors, and support personnel—are the key to realizing the outcomes we desire.”

Last year, the Navy celebrated its 75th anniversary of nuclear power. Over the course of those 75 years, Naval Reactors has operated 273 reactors plants, taken 562 reactor cores critical including 33 different designs, and steamed more than 171 million miles with over 7,500 reactor years of safe operations.



The Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program is a joint Department of Energy and Department of Navy organization responsible for all aspects of the Navy's nuclear propulsion, including research, design, construction, testing, operation, maintenance and ultimate disposition of naval nuclear propulsion plants. The program's responsibility includes all related facilities, radiological controls, environmental safety and health matters, as well as the selection, training, and assignment of personnel.



Read Secretary Del Toro’s full remarks at the link below:

https://www.navy.mil/Press-Office/Speeches/display-speeches/Article/3640485/secnav-del-toro-delivers-remarks-at-the-naval-reactors-change-of-command/

