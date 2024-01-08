BACH announces Martin Luther King Jr. Day, DONSA outpatient services

In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday, Monday, Jan. 15, and the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Training, Friday, Jan. 12, Blanchfield Army Community. Hospital outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule. The emergency center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supportive emergency services remain open 24/7.



Fort Campbell Training Holiday, January 12



BACH Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes, including Air Assault, Byrd, LaPointe, Screaming Eagle, Gold, and Young Eagle Medical Homes as well as all behavioral health services, women’s health, and the lab remain open for patients with scheduled appointments Friday, Jan. 12. Dental clinics consolidate care to Epperly Dental Clinic, Friday, Jan. 12. Dental patients can contact 270-798-3675 or 270-798-3544 for assistance.



Physical Therapy is open until noon for scheduled patients. BACH audiology, the Warfighter Refractive Eye Clinic, Orthopedics, Urology, and surgeries remain open for scheduled patients. All other specialty and surgical services will participate in a Day of No Scheduled Activities and will be closed for routine care.



Pharmacy services



Town Center, Main, Byrd, and Screaming Eagle pharmacies remain open normal business

hours Friday, Jan. 12.



The Town Center Pharmacy is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.



Martin Luther King, Jr. Day January 15



BACH outpatient services including all primary care and specialty care services, pharmacies,

lab, behavioral health, women’s health clinic, and Screaming Eagle Medical Home will close Monday, Jan. 15, as the nation honors Dr. King. BACH emergency center, labor and delivery, inpatient services and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.



Expectant mothers who need urgent care and are less than 20 weeks pregnant, should go to the emergency center. Expectant mothers who are greater than 20 weeks pregnant and need urgent care should go to labor and delivery.



All outpatient services reopen Tuesday, Jan. 16.



TRICARE Nurse Advice Line



After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may utilize MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at: https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil or call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1-800- TRICARE (874-2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.



With services from MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, patients can communicate with their care team, obtain their patient records, and more.



Patients may book or cancel appointments through BACH's Appointment Line at 270-798- HOSP (4677) or 931-431-HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 16:00 Story ID: 461613 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Hometown: HOPKINSVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BACH announces Martin Luther King Jr. Day, DONSA outpatient services, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.