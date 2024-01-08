From basic military training to seminary: new command chaplain embraces Headquarters SDDC

Photo By Kimberly Spinner | Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Seth Rone...... read more read more Photo By Kimberly Spinner | Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Seth Rone (right), and Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Grimes, religious affairs noncommissioned officer, discuss a support request outside the chaplain’s office in building 1900 at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. (U.S. Army photo by Rob Wieland) see less | View Image Page

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. — U.S. Army Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Seth Rone recently arrived at the Military’s Surface Deployment and Distribution Command with more than 20 years of spiritual guidance providing care and support to Soldiers, civilians, and their families.



“I am excited to be here serving SDDC as the Command Chaplain. It is both an honor and privilege,” said Rone.



Pvt. Rone joined the Army in 2004 as a Chaplain Assistant serving his first duty Station at Fort Benning, Georgia, and subsequently his first combat deployment to Iraq. Shortly after, in 2006, then Spc. Rone, became a Chaplain Candidate to receive a direct commission in the U.S. Army Reserve.



Since then, Rone has served various Army National Guard units in Missouri and Tennessee.



Chaplain Rone arrived from Kansas City, Missouri, where he served as a civil service Mental Health and Substance Abuse Recovery Chaplain for the Kansas City Veterans Administration Medical Center. He is on a leave of absence from that position.



“I believe my experience as a civil service Mental Health and Substance Abuse Recovery Chaplain will help me better relate to our military and civil service personnel throughout the command,” said Rone.



As the Command Chaplain, he oversees the spiritual and emotional well-being of service members and civilians in the command.



“I have three main competencies that I am expected to carry out--nurture the living, care for the wounded, and honor the dead. I am tasked with providing religious services, pastoral care, counseling and administering spiritually enhancing programs. I also provide mentorship to subordinate Unit Ministry Teams,” said Rone.



The SDDC Religious Support Team is comprised of the Command Chaplain and a Religious Affairs NCO, who provide and facilitate the command’s spiritual needs.



“The Religious Affairs team ensures your First Amendment rights to freedom of religion,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Grimes, Religious Affairs NCO.



As the professional military religious staff advisor, the chaplain advises the commander and staff on morals, morale, ethical issues, and the impact of religion on all aspects of military operations.



“I thank the Lord often because of how blessed I am to be here. I look forward to ministering in the numerous ways to come,” said Rone.



While new to the St. Louis Metro-East area, Rone is no stranger to Illinois having graduated from LaSalle-Peru Christian High School in the Greater Chicago area. He currently resides in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, with his wife Hannah, and their three children.



In addition to spending time with family, he enjoys his hobbies including working on his lathe making pens and bowls.