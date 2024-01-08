19 OSS conducts chemical threat ACCA training

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – The 19th Operations Support Squadron conducted Aircrew Contamination Control Area training to help aircrew flight equipment Airmen prepare for decontamination procedures at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 4, 2024.



The purpose of the ACCA and the Aircrew Contamination Control Station training was to perform decontamination procedures for aircrew who have been exposed to chemical, biological or radiological contaminants.



The ACCA and ACCS training were accomplished through a series of stations and processes to transition Airmen from a toxic environment to a toxic free area.



“The ACCA line is a large portion of what AFE does during exercises,” said Tech. Sgt. Jessica Pacheco, 19th OSS AFE quality assurance NCOIC. “The aircrew will get contaminated or ‘slimed’ while flying and must come through the ACCA line in order to take off all of their gear.”



ACCA training is crucial for aircrew dealing with chemical attacks, making them better prepared for upcoming readiness exercises, such as ROCKIs.



“ACCA training ties into the upcoming ROCKI exercises by preparing Airmen for some of the challenges of working together, dealing with stress when completing goals, and gaining leadership skills,” said Airman 1st Class Douglas Crocetta, 19th OSS AFE journeyman.



This training is critical in safeguarding personnel, aircraft, and mission integrity, particularly in the face of evolving threats and challenges.



"After attending this course, I believe the crucial aspect of the training lies in the hands-on experience,” said 1st Lt. Braydon Strausser, 41st Airlift Squadron C-130J pilot. “Gaining this experience provided a better understanding of how to navigate the gear in a real-world scenario.”



Strausser advised future Airmen attending this class to approach the training with patience and attentiveness. When Airmen encounter various unfamiliar equipment, they should take their time during the stations to ensure a comprehensive grasp of the procedures, he continued.



ACCA training plays a crucial role in shaping Airmen to effectively respond to chemical threats, fostering teamwork, and leadership skills to strengthen mission readiness against real-life challenges.

