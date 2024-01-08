VP-30 Celebrates 50 Years of Women in Naval Aviation with All-Women Flight Crew

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 1, 2023) – Patrol Squadron (VP) 30 conducted a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft flight with all-women pilots, naval flight officers and aircrew in celebration of 50 years of women in naval aviation, Dec. 1.



The flight team included, Lt. Cmdr. Lauren Callen, from York, Pa., Lt. Cmdr. Heather Nance, from Palm City, Fla., Lt. Jordan Witt, from Aurora, Colo., Lt. Sarah Martella, from Marlton, N.J., Lt. Alyssa Randell, from Fairfax, Va., Lt. j.g. Autumn Stevens, from Nashville, Tenn., Chief Naval Aircrewman Ashley Gee, from Romulus, N.Y., Naval Aircrewman First Class Erica Kemper, from Lake Elsinore, Calif., Naval Aircrewman Airman Ariannie Guerrero, from Los Angeles, and Naval Aircrewman Airman Isabella Korby, from Columbiana, Ala.



VP-30 has 131 women on staff as well as 58 women students.



“To be able to have a full student and instructor crew is a cool thing to be able to be a part of,” said Witt, VP-30 instructor pilot. “50 years is not a long time and it is important to celebrate how far we’ve come in that time. In addition, to celebrate how many more women we are seeing in our squadrons across the fleet. In the next 50 years, I think we will see more women in Navy aircraft, in all roles. It will just be normal to see women in these places.”



The feats achieved by the women on this crew are becoming increasingly common in the Navy. They have become the epitome of the dreams of their predecessors.



“There is no ceiling for women in naval aviation,” said Martella, VP-30 instructor tactical coordinator (TACCO). “We have played, and will continue to play an integral part at every level. The most rewarding part is that I get to work with motivated and like-minded people toward the common goal of defending our great nation.”



Approximately 20% of those who serve in the Navy are women. Women now serve in every rank from airman to admiral and in every job from air framer to Chief of Naval Operations (CNO). The Navy achieved another landmark earlier this year when Adm. Lisa Franchetti became the 33rd CNO and first woman to hold this position, sworn-in Nov. 2.



“I think finally having the first female CNO is a huge step toward empowering and motivating women in the military to continue through the ranks and achieve more,” said Nance, VP-30 category III student pilot. “She is proof that we can finally be as successful, if not more than our male counterparts.”



The opportunity to be led and inspired by women in military is a form of mentorship that can have a lasting impact on the legacy of women in naval aviation and across the entire fleet.



“Mentorship is very important in the Navy because it allows junior officer and enlisted Sailors the opportunity to develop their career by consulting someone already in their desired positon,” said Kemper, VP-30 aircrew-electronic warfare operator (EWO) instructor. “It’s awesome to see women paving the way for leadership positions. I’m excited to see how we influence the Navy.”



The Navy saw an additional momentous milestone when Nov. 30 marked 30 years of women serving in combat. On Nov. 30 1993, Congress repealed Title 10 U.S.C. Section 6015, which previously barred women from combatant ships, preventing integrated crews and situations where women would be at risk of hostile fire, capture, or direct combat.



“The most rewarding part of being a woman in the Navy is continuing to succeed, and advance to more complex aspects of my young career,” said Guerrero, VP-30 acoustic aircrewman student. “I understand many women in my position haven’t been granted the same opportunities. I hope moments like this encourage young minds to never doubt the achievements and contributions they can make.”



VP-30, based in Jacksonville, Fla., is the U.S. Navy’s Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS). VP-30’s mission is to provide P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-4C UAS specific training to pilots, naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet.



For more news from Patrol Squadron (VP) 30, visit https://www.airlant.usff.navy.mil/Organization/COMPATRECONGRU/-Patrol-and-Reconnaissance-Squadron-VP-30-FRS/ and https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/VP-30.



For more information about women serving in the U.S. Navy, visit https://www.history.navy.mil/browse-by-topic/diversity/women-in-the-navy.html





