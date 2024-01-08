ASAN, Guam (Jan. 10, 2024) – Under Secretary of the Navy Spokesperson Capt. Courtney Hillson provided the following readout:



The Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven met with Guam's Acting Gov. Joshua F. Tenorio, Jan. 10 at the governor's office in Adelup, Guam.



The two leaders discussed the importance of the Indo-Pacific region. They also talked about regional stability and security, military presence on Guam, and economic prosperity.



They both emphasized Guam is a strategic hub and a valued partner of choice.



Raven thanked Tenorio for his support to the Navy and Marine Corps and noted that service members, Department of Defense civilians and their families are proud to call Guam home.



The Under Secretary expressed the Department of Navy's commitment and continued investments to the Indo-Pacific region, while also talking about the importance of military efforts to defend America's interests and those of our allies and partners.



Following their meeting, Raven will visit defense facilities and speak with military leaders and service members. He will also meet with several Guamanian civilian community leaders to listen and talk about the importance of the region and role of the military during this era of strategic competition.



Raven will depart Guam, Jan. 11, and then travel to Hawaii to meet with senior military leaders and speak with Sailors and Marines.



The Department of Navy looks forward to continuing to enhance our presence, partnership and power projection capabilities of the U.S. military in the Indo-Pacific.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.09.2024 22:46 Story ID: 461554 Location: GU Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Readout of Under Secretary of the Navy's Meeting with Guam Acting Governor Joshua F. Tenorio, by LCDR Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.