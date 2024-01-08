102nd Civil Engineer Squadron hosts TCCC Training Exercise

The 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) hosted a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) exercise to prepare Airmen for deployment and ensure unit readiness on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, January 7, 2023.



TCCC trains military members to effectively triage casualties with massive hemorrhages, head injuries, hypothermia, or other life-threatening injuries to their airways, respiratory and circulatory systems.



Small teams cleared buildings and conducted life-saving care while undergoing the stress of a combat environment replicated by simulated fire from enemy role players, lighting and fog obstacles and combat-related sounds. They practiced rapid response tactics to notional hostile forces, in which they were expected to evaluate, take cover, engage or call for emergency response teams.



Lt. Col. Christian Leighton, 102nd CES Commander, initiated the event as a part of the squadron’s pre-deployment training. The commander made it the leadership’s priority to physically practice these perishable skills in a variety of dynamic scenarios.



The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Special Weapons and Tactical (CCRLEC SWAT) Medics and members of the 102nd Medical Group joined the 102nd CES to share their expertise and walk members through each scenario.



“TCCC is extremely important for CE because that's one of my risk areas,” Leighton said. “CE is working with heavy equipment, electrical power tools and, a lot of times, our job sites are in remote areas of bases that could be off-site. An Airman can get injured or wounded, and that's even just injured on the job or in an austere environment. Then throw in, you're in the heat, you can get tired, you're out in the sun and then the other complex of you could be under an attack.”



The teams were then tasked to facilitate TCCC while operating in Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear and properly responding to Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) elements. The 102nd Readiness and Emergency Management Flight prepared a simulated chemistry laboratory and decontamination room, followed by a black light inspection to assess the effectiveness of their decontamination efforts.



“This was my first time that I've been given the opportunity to learn how to administer a TCCC while wearing MOPP gear, and it was a great opportunity to learn how to work as a team doing so,” said Senior Airman Michael Forni, 102nd CES member.

