Army chief of staff promotes Gainey

Photo By Carrie Campbell | Newly promoted Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, left, unfurls his three-star flag with assistance from Command Sgt. Maj. John Foley, command sergeant major, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, and Staff Sgt. Armanni Patterson, enlisted aide, during a promotion ceremony at SMDC's Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, headquarters on Jan. 9, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Carrie David Campbell)

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The Army chief of staff promoted Maj. Gen. Sean A. Gainey to lieutenant general during a ceremony, Jan. 9.



Gen. Randy A. George, Army chief of staff, promoted Gainey prior to his assumption of command as the newest commanding general of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and the Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense.



“Sean, I am glad to finally be putting this third star on you,” George said. “Sean is an absolute expert and is the kind of leader our Soldiers deserve across our formations.



“SMDC requires bold, innovative, get-it-done kind of leadership and there is not a better leader anywhere in our Army to take the reins of SMDC,” he added. “I think this promotion is very timely. You are the right person at the right time and I am excited for what SMDC is going to do.”



During the ceremony, Gainey said he is honored to be promoted and feels privileged to serve. As the incoming USASMDC commanding general, Gainey will serve in the position of the Army’s senior Air Defense Artillery and space operations expert.



“Today is an awesome day,” Gainey said. “I am excited and I am ready to get started. The Army has invested in me and I can honestly say the jobs I’ve had have prepared me for this day.



“I wouldn’t be here if not for my family,” he added. “My family is a great example of what you can do if you set out to accomplish great things.”



Gainey thanked family and friends who traveled from across the nation to witness the historic occasion, adding they are the reason he is where he is today.



“I am tremendously proud of him,” said Gainey’s wife, Vera. “He has worked hard and we are proud to be a part of this team.



“We are ready for this new chapter in our lives and are happy to be in Huntsville,” she added. “The people are so friendly. I am looking forward to getting to know all the team members, spouses and families.”