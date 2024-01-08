Awarding stripes to AFMC’s rising stars

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Across the Air Force Materiel Command, dedicated Airmen strive to push boundaries, innovate and excel in their service. Among these exceptional individuals, a select few are recognized by the prestigious Stripes for Exceptional Performers program.



The Air Force allocated 181 stripes this year for exceptional performers, and 13 were awarded to AFMC Airmen across the enterprise.



"Each calendar year, a limited number of enlisted Air Force personnel with exceptional potential are immediately promoted to the grades of technical sergeant and staff sergeant under the STEP program," said Senior Master Sgt. Curtis Jackson, AFMC Military Personnel Policy and Programs branch manager.



These individuals have consistently demonstrated excellence in their respective roles, showcasing a commitment to the Air Force's core values and mission. Their achievements span various career fields, highlighting the diverse talents within AFMC.



"I was shocked, excited, and thankful when I found out I was meritoriously advanced," Tech. Sgt. Jalen Brown, a member of the 635th Supply Chain Operations Squadron, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. "I called my mom to tell her the big news, and when she answered the phone, she said, 'You got it, didn't you?' I stared at my phone in disbelief, wondering how she knew I had been promoted. She recalled having a dream just a few days earlier, which resulted in me receiving a promotion to technical sergeant. I suppose she knew something I didn't!"



Brown's advice to Airmen who hope to be selected for early promotion: consistency and integrity.



"Remain consistent," Brown said. "At times, it can get very challenging to stay motivated. If you remain consistent, you will eventually get back to what motivated you to begin with."



The STEP program isn't just about early promotion; it's about investing in the future of the Air Force. AFMC ensures a continued legacy of innovation, dedication, and leadership by recognizing and nurturing exceptional talent. These STEP recipients represent the next generation of Air Force leaders, ready to face future challenges and propel the Air Force towards even greater heights.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

Staff Sgt. Jose Luis Jr., 66th Air Base Group

Tech. Sgt. Shelby McDowell, 88th Air Base Wing



Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center

Tech. Sgt. Anthony Lingsch, ICBM Systems Directorate



Air Force Sustainment Center

Tech. Sgt. Jalen Brown, 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing

Staff Sgt. Carlos Roca, 75th Air Base Wing

Staff Sgt. Brock Young, 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing



Air Force Test Center

Staff Sgt. Paul Donahue, 412th Test Wing

Staff Sgt. Taylor Fernandez, 96th Test Wing

Tech. Sgt. Ralph Green, 96th Test Wing

Tech. Sgt. Analyse Leczner



Space Operations Command

Staff Sgt. Priscilla Hernandez-Mares, Space Delta 2

Tech. Sgt. Christopher Valdes, Space Delta 2



Space Systems Command

Tech. Sgt. Emmanuel Barnett , Manpower, Personnel and Services Directorate

