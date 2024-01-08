Corps announces fourth annual Eagle Fest at Shenango River Lake

TRANSFER, Pa. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, in partnership with the Shenango River Watchers, will host the fourth annual Eagle Fest at Shenango River Lake, Jan. 13.



Community members are invited to attend at the Chestnut Run Swim Beach at 500 Saranac Drive (SRSR 846), Transfer, PA 16150. The event will start at 9 a.m. with a presentation by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Tamarack Wildlife will be conducting a Wings of Wonder program with live birds at 11 a.m.



Eagle Fest is an opportunity to observe and learn about bald eagles nested around Shenango River Lake, including on the river below the dam and throughout the wildlife areas.



When the lake freezes and ice forms, open water becomes prime fishing for bald eagles. Visitors have previously observed more than 90 juvenile and adult bald eagles near Chestnut Run Swim Beach and the Route 18 access area in one day.



Park rangers will be available to answer questions and help locate bald eagles.



Shenango River Lake is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District. The Shenango River Watchers is a non-profit watershed group formed to restore and protect the environmental, scenic and recreational attributes of the Shenango River watershed. Bring your stamp books to collect an Eagle Fest stamp!



Background: Authorized by the Flood Control Act of 1938, Shenango River Lake is one of 16 flood-control projects in the Pittsburgh District and provides flood protection for the Shenango River Valley, and the Beaver and upper Ohio rivers. Since its completion in 1965, Shenango Dam has prevented more than $252 million in flood damages.



Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. It has more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.



For more information, please contact the Shenango River Lake ranger station at 724-646-1124.



Media can contact the Public Affairs office at CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil or 412-395-7500.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2024 Date Posted: 01.09.2024 10:20 Story ID: 461514 Location: TRANSFER, PA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps announces fourth annual Eagle Fest at Shenango River Lake, by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.