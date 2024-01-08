Additional Drinking Water Tests Show No Detection of JP-5 Jet Fuel, Drinking Water Remains Safe

No signs of JP-5 jet fuel were found after recent sampling and testing of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH).



The tests were aimed at detecting any presence of Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons (TPH), which includes a group of hundreds of carbon-based compounds and are the primary compounds found in fuels and in other petroleum-based products, including oils from plumbing repairs, household, biological and industrial products such as cooking oils, lotions, lubricants, and greases. A chromatogram, or fingerprint analysis, was performed for each TPH detection to determine if the detection matched the composition of JP-5 jet fuel. The analysis showed no detection of JP-5.



In addition to the drinking water samples collected in October as indicated in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Drinking Water Complaints Investigation Report, additional samples were collected in December confirming that the drinking water continues to meet Federal and State safe drinking water standards. The tests were done in coordination with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and verified in an independent, EPA-approved testing facility on the mainland.



Data results range from non-detect to 144 parts per billion (ppb) for TPH, which is below the Hawaii Department of Health’s incident specific parameter of 266 ppb.



While this extensive testing confirms the water meets all safe drinking water standards as set by the EPA and Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), the Navy will continue to coordinate with regulators, residents, and the medical community in its root cause analysis to investigate other possible sources of the TPH, as well as causes for reported medical symptoms. The Navy will also continue to coordinate with regulators on its ongoing premise plumbing assessment and implementation of the EPA’s recommendations from its December investigation report.



The safety, health and well-being of those who use the JBPHH water system is the Navy’s priority. The Navy remains committed to close partnership, collaboration, and clear communication with regulators, stakeholders, and the community.



Water monitoring and sampling efforts continue

The Navy continues monitoring and sampling the JBPHH water distribution system, with more than 7,300 samples taken since DOH amended its health advisory in March 2022, certifying that the JBPHH drinking water system met Federal and State safe drinking water standards. Since that time, all samples continue to meet Federal and State safe drinking water standards with no indications of JP-5 in the system. Results are posted on the JBPHH Safe Waters website, www.jbphh-safewaters.org.



Since Dec. 3, 2021, the Navy water distribution system has been sourced only by the Waiawa Shaft. Water from the Waiawa Shaft, located 6.2 miles from Red Hill, remains safe and is monitored under the interagency-approved long-term monitoring plan for the Navy water distribution system to ensure it meets DOH and EPA standards for safe drinking water.



The Defense Health Agency (DHA) Public Health is hosting a webinar to provide updates on what DHA is doing to address health concerns related to the November 2021 Red Hill JP-5 fuel release and to answer questions. Hosted by Col. (Dr.) John Oh, Chief, Occupational and Environmental Health Division, DHA Public Health, the webinar will be hosted on Teams Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. HST and will also be recorded. Please see their website for the link to join: https://ph.health.mil/topics/campaigns/red-hill-public-health/Pages/default.aspx. General questions can be submitted via email at dha.redhill@health.mil.



To provide opportunities for residents and the public to ask questions and receive information about JBPHH drinking water, the Navy hosts information booths every month at various locations including the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange (NEX) Mall; NEX minimarts at Halsey Terrace, Ford Island and Pearl City Peninsula; Hickam Army & Air Force Exchange Service; and the Kapilina Night Market. More information about these events is posted on the JBPHH Safe Waters website, www.jbphh-safewaters.org.



Residents who have concerns about their drinking water supplied by JBPHH or want to request a Rapid Response Test and/or Drinking Water Long-Term Monitoring test can call the emergency operations center at 808-449-1979, EPA at 415-947-4406, or the DOH Safe Drinking Water Branch at 808-586-4258 or at SDWB@doh.hawaii.gov.



For more information about Red Hill visit https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Red-Hill/.

