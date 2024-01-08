Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS MIGUEL KEITH (ESB 5) GOLD Change of Command Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Story by Cmdr. John Weaver 

    USS MIGUEL KEITH

    Sri Racha, Thailand—The Expeditionary Sea Base ship USS MIGUEL KEITH (ESB 5) GOLD Crew held a change of command ceremony while inport Sri Racha, Thailand on December 7, 2023.

    CAPT Nathan W. Scherry relieved CAPT Patrick A. Keller. CAPT Keller, a native of Charlottesville, Virginia, served as MIGUEL KEITH’s GOLD crew commanding officer since September 2021.

    Under CAPT Keller’s leadership, MIGUEL KEITH GOLD Crew completed three patrols to the Pacific Fleet Area of Operations participating in exercises Balikatan, Noble Guard, Valiant Shield, and Coral Dagger as well as working with the Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard. His crew validated ESB-class capabilities in multiple mission areas while supporting explosive ordnance units, special operation forces, and undersea and mine countermeasure teams. CAPT Keller was presented with the Legion of Merit for his exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of his outstanding service and leadership.

