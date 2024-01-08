VTANG to Resume Night Flying

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Vermont Air National Guard will conduct night flying during the next two weeks to enhance operational readiness and ensure the highest level of proficiency among our dedicated servicemen and women.



Night flying training is scheduled from Tuesday, January 9 to Thursday, January 11, and Tuesday, January 16 to Thursday, January 18 with two takeoff and landing periods each day between 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. There are no scheduled morning flights.



“Night flying training is a critical component of our military preparedness, providing our personnel with invaluable experience in navigating challenging conditions,” said Col Brian Lepine, 158th Fighter Wing Deputy Commander. “This training contributes significantly to our ability to respond swiftly and effectively to any situation, day or night.”



Airmen of the 158th Fighter Wing conduct training in day and nighttime conditions to accomplish federal training requirements and sustain the skills necessary to accomplish the variety of missions assigned to the Air Force’s cornerstone fighter, the F-35.



“We understand the impact of this training on the community, and we appreciate their ongoing support,” Lepine said. “We do everything within our control to balance that impact with our mandatory training requirements.”



For more information contact Maj. Meghan Smith, (802) 660-5451, meghan.smith.5@us.af.mil

