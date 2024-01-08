Team Tyndall Gains Immersive Experience in DC

Photo By 2nd Lt. Lyca Steelman | From left, U.S. Air Force Capt. Jonathan Glenn, 325th Operations Support Squadron...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Lyca Steelman | From left, U.S. Air Force Capt. Jonathan Glenn, 325th Operations Support Squadron airfield operations flight commander, Staff Sgt. Nicholas Murphy, 325th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of technology and innovations, and Tech. Sgt. Rashan Moore, 325th Maintenance Group training management element chief, pose for a photo during the Air and Space Forces Association's 2023 Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Sept. 11, 2023. The conference featured more than 40 panels, 200 exhibitors and 170 speakers focused on professional development, networking opportunities, innovative technology and senior leadership perspectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Lyca Steelman) see less | View Image Page

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Members of Team Tyndall attended the Air and Space Forces Association’s 2023 Air, Space & Cyber Conference and visited famous landmarks in the Washington D.C. area, Sept. 11-13.



Featuring more than 40 panels and 170 speakers, the theme for this year’s conference, “Defeating Multipolar Threats: A Strategic Imperative for Airmen & Guardians” focused on the current state of the Air Force, the acceleration of readiness and the future environment.



More than 200 exhibitors showcased the latest developments in air, space and cyber capabilities during the three-day conference. Speakers talked about the latest technological landscape such as cyber warfare, intercontinental ballistic missiles, artificial intelligence and electronic warfare.



Some notable speakers from the event included the Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ. Brown, Jr., and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass and more. Some topics of discussion included family, information warfare, military preparedness for competition with China, and so forth. Members also heard stories from Vietnam Veterans and surviving Prisoners of War.



“I learned about the recruiting problem the Air Force is having and how we are going to combat that,” said Tech. Sgt. Rashan Moore, 325th Maintenance Squadron training management element chief. “[I also found] the talk about balancing family and mental health to be important.”



With hundreds of service members and civilians in attendance, the event also provided networking opportunities and further professional development.



“These gatherings provide a platform to not only share insights but also gain valuable knowledge about the future of the Air and Space Force,” said Capt. Jonathan Glenn, 325th Operations Support Squadron airfield operations flight commander. “Conferences are like a melting pot of diverse backgrounds where people from all walks of life come together to network and connect. It's an incredible opportunity to meet new faces, exchange ideas and build meaningful relationships.”



Across the three-day visit, Team Tyndall also had the opportunity to tour the U.S. Capitol, White House, Pentagon and other famous sites. With the visit overlapping with 9/11 and this year marking the 22nd year since the tragic day, members were given the chance to pay respects in the Pentagon’s Navy Reflection Room that’s dedicated to the 9/11 victims.



Tyndall’s experience enabled members to garner a greater understanding of the current and future trajectory of the Air Force, military leadership, resiliency, latest technology and perspective on how Tyndall continues to empower the Air Force’s mission and vision while also getting the chance to visit national landmarks.



“As a shy young airman, going on this TDY alone was definitely out of my comfort zone,” said Senior Airman Sierra Allen, 325th Security Forces Squadron patrolman.” With that being said, going on this TDY was the best decision I have made. If I keep doing things that I'm comfortable with I would never grow. Meeting new people outside of security forces is refreshing and comforting and a lot was learned from this trip that I will never forget.”



For information about the Air, Space and Cyber Conference visit https://www.afa.org/2023-air- space-cyber-conference.