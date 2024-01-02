A New Year, A New You: Exercising 'CAN' help you do it!

Courtesy Photo | Walter Reed exercise therapist Travis Combest, Ph.D., demonstrates the proper...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Walter Reed exercise therapist Travis Combest, Ph.D., demonstrates the proper technique for doing arm curls. Combest stresses that the new year is a great time to improve your health and fitness, and that you "CAN" do it with a focus on Consistency, Accountability, and New (trying "new" exercises). Photo by Leilani Herrera see less | View Image Page

By Travis Combest, Ph.D.

Exercise Therapist, Nutrition Services,

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center





A new year is a great time to improve your health and fitness. You CAN do it!



One of the reasons why we exercise is to enjoy a good quality of life. I like this quote from an unknown author: “We do not stop exercising because we grow old — we grow old because we stop exercising.”



This new year, when working on your fitness resolutions, remember this phrase, “You CAN do it!” The acronym CAN means Consistency, Accountability, and New (exercises).



Consistency: You don’t have to be perfect but work hard on showing up. Every workout is progress. You are moving in the right direction.



Accountable: Whether it is counting your steps, fitness watch, or you have a scheduled group exercise class or gym appointment, put time in your schedule for you.



New: Variety is the spice of life, and there are many options for exercising. Try a spinning class, yoga, or streaming exercise class.



“Health is wealth,” and exercise has many benefits, like building your confidence and feeling better. Remember, “You CAN do it!”