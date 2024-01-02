Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Army space vision defines roles and missions

    US Army logo

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army logo read more read more

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    By USASMDC Public Affairs

    WASHINGTON – Today the Army released the Army Space Vision Supporting Multidomain Operations, which communicates to Army commanders, staffs, and other stakeholders the need to create and exploit space domain effects that enable successful Army operations. The vision also communicates the urgent need to invest more in space capabilities and formations.

    According to the vision, by leveraging Army, joint and coalition space capabilities, Army space professionals will lead the effort to increase understanding and integration of these capabilities into all Army operations and activities.

    Army space professionals will also employ service-unique assets to interdict, or disrupt, adversaries use of their space capabilities, ensuring Army forces gain and maintain the initiative to fight from positions of relative advantage in all domains.

    “Integrating joint and Army space capabilities into the operations process must become second nature to commanders at every echelon,” said Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George. “We accomplish this by incorporating these capabilities into training, education, experiments and exercises.”

    The Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence will work closely with other Centers of Excellence and the combat training centers to ensure the vision is incorporated across the institutional Army. This helps shape the development of live, virtual and constructive environments that replicate the complexity and uncertainty of 21st-century battlefields.

    In addition to education and training, the vision notes that “expeditionary, scalable, and mobile Army space formations, empowered by flexible command relationships at echelon, should move alongside and keep pace with ground combat formations to protect forces and enable the Army to win decisively.”

    “The Army incorporates space capabilities and effects as part of operations to protect its forces and enable successful movement and maneuver,” said GEN George. “By design, Army space capabilities are built to collocate with and operate alongside ground maneuver formations, providing the appropriate effects for commanders to maintain timing, tempo and synchronization.”

    By outlining Army roles and missions in and through the space domain, the vision will give leaders a better understanding of how they can leverage space capabilities to improve their ability to deploy, fight and win our Nation’s wars.

    To read the full vision visit: https://www.smdc.army.mil/Portals/38/Documents/Army_Space_Vision_Supporting_MDO.pdf

