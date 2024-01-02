113th Medical Group changes command

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – While change of command ceremonies occur commonly across the military, for the individual assuming command, it is a unique and revered experience. Rather than an announcement circulated to staff, service members convene to witness the assumption of the new role.



“Leadership is a team sport,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Shannon Smith, commander, 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard. “That is one of the reasons we make this ceremony public, to remind you that you are not alone.”



Smith recognized U.S. Air Force Col. Karolyn Teufel, incoming commander of the 113th Medical Group, during a ceremony, Jan. 6, 2024. Having served over 20 years in the United States Air Force, Teuful has a wealth of experience in the medical field. Smith lauded Teufel for her time in Germany and contributions to the recovery of military members serving in the Middle East, allowing them to return home with honor.



Teuful’s medical experience is not only reserved to the military, as she currently works at the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences, returning to where she first became board certified in medicine.

Teufel was recognized for her support during the coronavirus pandemic, when the 113th Medical Group was tasked to build a contingency care facility in the D.C. Convention Center to expand the surge capacity of hospitals. They were also tasked to work with the district’s Health Department to set up various COVID-19 testing sites.



“Three years ago in January, we were sitting around with thousands of doses of the brand new COVID-19 vaccine,” Teufel said. “Our medics and the army medics downtown put together an amazing plan to distribute that vaccine [as well as] a plan to track all those positive cases to figure out the timeframes for isolation, and then return to work when it was appropriate.”



Teuful praised the D.C. National Guard for their efforts and innovation during an unprecedented time.



“I hope when you know, when you look at it as a medic, that was our experience,” said Teufel. “This team is already so [capable] alone. They are such good people that work so hard. All I can do is offer to be a cheerleader.”



Teufel shared one of her team’s phrases, ‘Pride from caring’.



“While the mission of the Air Force is to fly, fight and win, the mission of medics as noncombatants is to care about those who fight,” said Teufel. “And I hope that shows.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.07.2024 Story ID: 461434 by SSgt Natalie Filzen