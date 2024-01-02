V Corps joins Polish community marking 105th anniversary Battle of Ławica

Photo By Sgt. Karen Sampson | A wreath is prepared to mark the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Ławica, Jan. 6,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Karen Sampson | A wreath is prepared to mark the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Ławica, Jan. 6, 2024, at Poznań–Ławica Henryk Wieniawski Airport in Poznan, Poland. The Polish community in Poznan with U.S. Army soldiers and leadership from U.S. Army V Corps and U.S. Army Garrison-Poland join in laying wreaths to commemorate the battle won during the Greater Poland Uprising 1918-1919. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Karen Sampson) see less | View Image Page

CAMP KOSCIUSZCKO, Poland – Leadership and soldiers from U.S. Army V Corps and U.S. Army Garrison-Poland joined the Poznan community in a ceremony commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Ławica, Jan. 6, 2024, at Poznań–Ławica Henryk Wieniawski Airport.



Maj. Gen. Ollie Kingsbury, V Corps forward deputy commanding general, spoke at the ceremony and laid a memorial wreath from U.S. Army V Corps, U.S. Army Garrison-Poland, and the more than 10,000 U.S. Army soldiers currently on assignment in Poland.



“We are honored to participate in today’s ceremony to celebrate Polish forces successfully seizing the Ławica Air Base from German forces,” Kingsbury said. “In this place, 105 years ago, the Polish Victory prepared the ground for the success of the Wielkopolskie Uprising. It also resulted in the newly independent Polish Republic acquiring aircraft, weaponry, and tactical expertise that would prove critical for defending Poland during the Polish-Bolshevik War of 1920-21, securing Poland’s new independence at a critical time.”



The Battle of Ławica occurred on January 9, 1919. Polish rebels defeated German forces, capturing the Poznań-Ławica Airport and valuable German war assets estimated at 200 million Deutsche Marks.



“It is noteworthy we are marking this anniversary together at another critical time, not just for Poland, but for all of Europe, and, indeed, for the world,” Kingsbury said. “Our forces are here together in Poland with the forces of other NATO members. As guests and allies, training side-by-side with our Polish partners, we demonstrate resolve to defend the alliance from any potential aggressors.”



Kingsbury said Ławica Airport is a vital hub for facilitating rotational personnel and sustainment supporting U.S. Army soldiers in western Poland.



“We are grateful for the close cooperation and professional support from our allies at Ławica Airport,” Kingsbury said. “We look forward to many more years of cooperation that will guarantee the security of Poland and our alliance.”



The anniversary ceremony is one of the many events honoring Poland during the battles of the Greater Poland Uprising from 1918 to 1919.