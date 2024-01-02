USS Mesa Verde and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) Depart Piraeus, Greece

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – Sailors and Marines assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)) departed Piraeus, Greece after a regularly scheduled port visit, Jan. 5, 2024.



This port visit was the eighth stop for Mesa Verde and 26th MEU (SOC) in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. Prior to porting in Piraeus, the ship and embarked 26th MEU (SOC) conducted a bilateral training exercise with the 32nd Hellenic Marine Brigade, increasing interoperability and overall readiness between Greece and the U.S.



“It was a good break for the junior Sailors,” said Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Austin Eiden. “You’re always going to be working, there’s always a routine, so it’s good to get my guys off work to have a good time.”



During this port visit, the crew had the opportunity to experience the historical cities of Piraeus and Athens, experiencing Grecian architecture, cuisine and culture.



“We got the opportunity to explore Athens and see what Greek culture is about,” said Lance Cpl. Nicholas Morris. “It’s important that we are able to get time to ourselves while on deployment.”



Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, composed of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), and Mesa Verde, are on a scheduled deployment as the tri-geographic combatant command crisis response force deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to increase maritime security and stability, and to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

