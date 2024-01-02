Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Co, 98th SIG Bn deploys to Middle East

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Story by Capt. Fernando Ochoa 

    505th Signal Brigade

    Capt. Jonathan Edwards, Charlie Company, 98th Signal Battalion commander, and 1SG Dae Min, Charlie Co., 98th Sig Bn first sergeant, joined their Soldiers at the Paige Field House on Camp Pendleton January 6, 2024, to conduct a deployment ceremony with families coming to support their Soldiers.

    Pursuant to a presidential executive order, Charlie Company, 98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, was ordered to federal active duty in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, sending them to the Middle East.

    Col. (P) Marlene Markotan, 335th Signal Command deputy commander, Col. Patrick Hughes, 505th Signal Brigade commander, and Lt Col. Josha Fields, 98th Signal Battalion commander, were on hand to give a farewell messenger and thank the families who came to support their loved ones.

    It should be remembered that the United States is still sending American service members into harm’s way and that these troops will be serving their country with honor. Capt. Edwards, who is a seasoned officer, will lead his Soldiers to Kuwait.

    United States signal units provide deployable force projection signal support and rapid communications for the U.S Army, joint and combined operations. Since, September 11, 2001, the Signal Corps has been supporting the Global War on Terror, which has continued to emerge across the world.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Pentagon
    US Army Reserve
    USARC
    335th Signal Command
    505th Signal Brigade
    98th Signal Battalion

