US, Bahrain showcase expeditionary deployment capabilities

SHAIK ISA AIR BASE, Bahrain – Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)’s 378th Air Expeditionary Wing and 379th Air Expeditionary Wing are executing Ballast Cannon 24.3 alongside the Royal Bahraini Air Force, January 6-12, 2023, at Bahrain’s Shaikh Isa Air Base.



As a routine exercise occurring nearly quarterly with the Royal Bahraini Air Force, this iteration supports the U.S. Air Force’s rapid expeditionary capabilities by integrating Agile Combat Employment objectives for F-16 Fighting Falcon, KC-135 Stratotanker, and operational support personnel.



The bilateral training focuses on strengthening the bonds between coalition forces and building a foundation for future engagements in support of the Combined Defense of the Arabian Peninsula. The training objectives benefiting both nations include aerial refueling, coalition command and control, and tactical integration.



“Through decades of collaboration and cooperation with our wonderful partners in the region, we have developed key relationships, bolstering our ability to integrate and employ airpower across the coalition,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Quaid Quadri, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing Commander.



“Together with our allies and partners, we continue to maintain and propel forward enduring institutions and networks necessary to remain agile and effective,” Quadri continued. “By constantly integrating with our partners at the tactical edge, while still testing our expeditionary capabilities, we are building readiness and developing operational approaches that complicate the adversary’s problem as well as maintains our strategic advantage.”



The long-standing relationships the U.S. Air Force has developed within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility enables regular and routine training, which advances the coalition’s ability to become a seamless operational force across every warfighting domain.



Incorporating Agile Combat Employment concepts into the Ballast Cannon series support combined training and operations focused on enhancing strategic basing capabilities and strengthening coalition interoperability.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.06.2024 17:20 Story ID: 461412 Location: SHAIKH ISA AIR BASE, BH