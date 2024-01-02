New Jersey Army National Guard leaders open Lakehurst Readiness Center with ribbon cutting ceremony

Photo By Mark Olsen | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., The Adjutant General of New Jersey, center,...... read more read more Photo By Mark Olsen | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., The Adjutant General of New Jersey, center, and U.S. Rep. Christopher H. Smith, New Jersey District 4, cut the ribbon to officially open the National Guard Readiness Center at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Jan. 4, 2024. The nearly $16 million military construction project, 40,762 square foot state-of-the-art facility will provide the Soldiers of Bravo Company, 250th Brigade Support Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, with classroom training, administration, maintenance operations, and equipment storage. The project achieves the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Silver Certification, a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen) see less | View Image Page

MANCHESTER, N.J. – The New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of a National Guard Readiness Center at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Jan. 4, 2024. The event was attended by U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, 4th District; staff of U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, 3rd District; JBMDL mission partners; senior leaders of the New Jersey Army National Guard; design and construction leads from DRG Architects, AIA, Inc, DMD Contracting, LLC; and project managers from the NJDMAVA Construction & Facilities Maintenance Office.



“I am grateful for the support of the federal legislature and Governor Phil Murphy in prioritizing the funding for this project, and for the many teams that have guided this project from concept to reality in the last five years,” said Brig. Gen Lisa J. Hou, D.O., The Adjutant General of New Jersey and Commissioner of Military and Veterans Affairs. “This facility gives our Soldiers a phenomenal foundation for the training that will prepare them for future calls of our state and nation.”



The nearly $16 million armory provides the Soldiers of Bravo Company, 250th Brigade Support Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard with a modern, state-of-the-art facility for maintenance operations, equipment storage, classroom training, and administration. The federally funded military construction project broke ground in April 2022.



“The price of peace is eternal vigilance, and that is exactly what you are doing here,” Congressman Smith said, addressing the Bravo Company command team. “Modern infrastructure like this new, 40,000-square foot Readiness Center is tangible evidence of the vital and ever-expanding role the Joint Base plays in defending freedom and ensuring the security of the United States.”



“It is great to see our federal investment carry such an important project from concept all the way to ribbon cutting. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this Readiness Center has on the work of servicemembers at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst for years to come and am proud to have been able to help get this project completed. We must continue to prioritize direct investments like this to deliver for our military community and our national preparedness,” said Congressman Kim.