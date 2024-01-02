2ABCT 1AD H2F Empowers a New Wave of Physical Training Overseas

Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | Staff Sgt. Kameron Kirk, a cavalry scout from the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | Staff Sgt. Kameron Kirk, a cavalry scout from the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, participates in a rigorous Physical Readiness Training regimen, paralleling his dedication to H2F principles. The synergy between PRT exercises and the H2F Facilitators course epitomizes the brigade's commitment to holistic readiness, empowering leaders to champion mental, physical, and spiritual fitness across their units. (Photo by. U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson) see less | View Image Page

DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, Poland –Leaders across the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, participated in the brigade's first Holistic to Fitness Facilitators Course in the European theater, marking a pivotal moment in the brigade's approach to holistic readiness.



Iron soldiers gathered at the brigade's headquarters at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, to educate themselves in the foundational principles of the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program.



This course is the first-ever forward-deployed facilitator course hosted for the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, elevating their commitment to enhancing their troops' overall well-being and combat readiness.



The training delves comprehensively into the five crucial domains of H2F: Mental, Physical, Spiritual, Sleep, and Nutritional Readiness. The training equips participants to serve as extensions of the H2F program, strategically positioned to reach and impact a spectrum of soldiers within the 2ABCT.



U. S. Army Cpt. Jaclyn Mazza, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, emphasized the significance of this initiative. "The holistic health of our formation is integral to our success," stated Mazza. "The more leaders we have trained in these principles, the greater the likelihood that our soldiers will perform safely, effectively, and lethally."



Mazza expressed the success state and impact of the course, emphasizing its adaptability across varying conditions. "Success for H2F lies in leveraging all the resources within our brigade," she affirmed. "We train leaders to take this knowledge and disseminate it amongst their soldiers, enhancing the operational readiness of the entire brigade."



Further, the course furnishes leaders with essential knowledge on seamlessly integrating H2F into the brigade's training cycle, envisioning H2F as the cornerstone resource for enhancing human performance and combat readiness.



Staff Sgt. Kameron Kirk, from Bravo Company, 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, shared insights into the course's impact. "This course shows the transformative growth within our PRT [Physical Readiness Training], enabling us to surpass the standards we’re used to," highlighted Staff Sgt. Kirk. "It serves as a bridge between mental and physical well-being."



Kirk emphasized the course's approach to leadership, empowering participants to uplift their entire squad. "It equips leaders with the tools to bridge the divide between PT standouts and those needing support within the formation," elaborated Kirk, highlighting the course's potential to nurture a cohesive, resilient unit.



Kirk also encouraged fellow Army leaders to partake in this course, recognizing its value in cultivating well-rounded, empowered leaders capable of enhancing their units' overall readiness and resilience.



"If you are a leader in the army, I highly recommend you take this course," expressed Kirk. "We as NCO's [Noncommissioned Officers] can take this class and understand that there's more to holistic health and fitness than we realize."



The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team maintains many combat-capable forces in Europe. It exists to deter aggression; if deterrence fails, stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Allies and partners against that aggression. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, is forward deployed to Europe in support of the 3rd Infantry Division, V Corps at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland.