The Sounds of Sinus in a Sneezing Season

Coughing, hacking and sneezing might not be the official sounds of winter, but these sounds of sinus are a reminder that cold and flu season is still in the air.



Such respiratory illnesses – along with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID - are on the rise, being easily spread and affecting millions across the U.S.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been at least 5.3 million illnesses, 54,000 hospitalizations, and 3,200 deaths from just the flu so far this season.



More locally, the most recent Kitsap Public Health District weekly report showed a similar rising with more residents visiting emergency rooms and urgent care clinics for respiratory illness. Two flu-related fatalities were reported in Kitsap just one week before the holidays.



Cmdr. Carolyn Ellison, Naval Hospital Bremerton Director for Public Health, advocates the CDC recommendation that everyone six months and older get the annual flu vaccine to help protect themselves and others, especially with increased flu activity in Washington State.



“Now is still a good time to get vaccinated if you haven’t already,” stressed Ellison.



Towards that need, NHB’s Immunization Clinic offers walk-in first come, first serve availability for all eligible beneficiaries for the influenza vaccine, as well as COVID vaccine.



The annual influenza vaccination is required for all active duty military personnel, selected Reservists and healthcare workers.



Last year NHB gave approximately 13,300 COVID and influenza vaccinations.



Those who are at high risk - such as older adults, people with underlying medical conditions, infants/young children, and expectant mothers - can become severely ill and potentially deal with a host of complications such as pneumonia, respiratory failure, and the worsening of any chronic medical condition.



“As we do every year, we strongly encourage everyone to get the flu vaccine,” said Dr. Dan Frederick, NHB population health officer and public health emergency officer. “It is especially important for pregnant women and people with chronic diseases like asthma and diabetes, and those that have weakened immune systems.”



“Being vaccinated strengthens our immune system against seasonal respiratory illnesses helping to reduce symptom severity and significantly decreasing the chance of hospitalization,” added Frederick.



The flu, COVID-19 and RSV viruses are spread from person to person, especially between those in close contact – six feet or less - with each other. All can be spread by droplets that occur when someone with the illness coughs, sneezes, or talks. The droplets spray out and land on someone else and get inhaled into their lungs. A person can also get physically infected by shaking hands, touching a handrail or doorknob that has the virus on it and then touching their own nose, eyes or mouth.



There are a number of protective measures everyone can apply daily to reduce the potential spread of the viruses, such as hand washing; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; try to avoid close contact with sick people and maintain social distancing of at least six feet.



And for those sounds of sinus? If coughing and sneezing, the CDC recommends covering your nose and mouth with a tissue, then discard the used tissue in the trash. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into your elbow, not your hands, and always remember to wash hands immediately afterwards.



Symptoms of infectious and contagious respiratory illnesses can include fever, cough, chills, muscle-aches, and shortness of breath. Those who have received their flu and COVID vaccination may experience milder symptoms such as headache, congestion, runny nose, sore throat and fatigue.



It typically takes one to four days after someone is infected to begin to experience any of the symptoms just mentioned. People who have no symptoms or who are yet to have symptoms may still be able to infect others.



The CDC notes that most people who get a cold in the winter usually recover in 7-10 days. Yet those with weakened immune systems, asthma, or conditions that affect the lungs and breathing passages could develop serious illness, such as pneumonia. Common colds are also a main reason for children to miss school and adults miss work.



Frederick attests that immunization is the primary method of reducing seasonal influenza illness, along with helping to stop the spread of COVID-19. The use of masks, particularly in crowded settings, may also be of benefit.



“The influenza vaccination and COVID-19 vaccination not only helps protect vaccinated individuals, but also helps protect entire communities by preventing and reducing the spread of the disease,” added Frederick.



The Immunization Clinic is located on NHB’s third floor of the Family Care Center wing and is open Mon-Wed-Thurs-Fri from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.