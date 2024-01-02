908th AW December 2023 in Review

The 908th Airlift Wing had a busy month of December.



The wing started the month remembering four significant events in its history. On Dec. 1, 1966, Lt. Col. David P. Whiteside became the second commander of the 908th. Dec. 1, 1968, saw Col. Andrew Chaplin become the fifth commander of the 908th. On Dec. 1, 1971, The 35th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, which would later become the 908th AES, was redesignated the 35th Aeromedical Evacuation Flight. On Dec. 1, 2003, the first of 185 members of the 908th Airlift Wing deployed to Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom.



On Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, the wing reminded members the importance of receiving their influenza vaccination.



Later that day, the wing congratulated 16 members who promoted recently.



On Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, the wing welcomed six new members to its ranks.



On Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, the highlighted small arms training recently conducted by the 908th Security Forces Squadron.



On Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, the 908th Airlift Wing highlighted Staff Sgt. Thalia Sutherland, an emergency action controller for the wing’s command and control operations, who was recently recognized as the wing’s Airman of the Quarter for the 3rd Quarter of 2023.



On Thursday, the wing remembered another event from its history. On Dec. 7, 1945, the 908th Air Engineering Squadron, which would later become the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was inactivated in New York city.



On Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, the wing highlighted the effort made by all members to get the unit’s Individual Medical Readiness numbers to a 6-year high.



The next day, Dec. 12, 2023, the wing released a video highlighting members training and teaching with the 23rd Flying Training Squadron at Fort Novosel’s Cairns Army Airfield, Alabama.



On Wednesday, Dec. 13, the wing highlighted 1st Lt. Troy Smith, who has had an extensive journey to become an instructor pilot for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter.



The next day, Dec. 14, 2023, the wing released an article that explained the relationship between the 908th and the 23rd FTS that has become vital for both units current and future success.



On Friday, Dec. 15, the wing remembered two significant events in its history, both taking place in 1971; first the 908th was redesignated as the 908th Tactical Airlift Group, then the 908th Weapons System Security Flight, which would later become the 908th Security Forces Squadron, was activated in the 908th Combat Support Squadron, which would later become the 908th Mission Support Group.



On that same day but in 2023, the 908th Airlift Wing Commander, Col. Christopher Lacouture was the guest speaker for the Montgomery Sunrise Rotary Club.



On Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, the wing released a video highlighting the medical members of the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron.



On Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, the wing highlighted the Air Force Specialty Code 4N0X1, otherwise known as aerospace medical service specialists.



The next day, the wing continued its coverage of the 908th AES releasing an article and photos expanding on their training and capabilities.



On Dec. 27, the wing remembered two significant events in its history; first on that date in 1996, the 25th Aerial Port Squadron loaded the first of 70,000 pounds of cold weather clothes onto three C-130s to be delivered by the 357th Airlift Squadron to the Pine Ridge Sioux Indian Reservation in South Dakota. More supplies were sent over the next four months after severe cold and heavy snows in the area. Then on that date but in 2008, The 908th deployed 51 personnel to Muniz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico for the annual Coronet Oak mission.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 14:42 Story ID: 461384 Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 908th AW December 2023 in Review, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.