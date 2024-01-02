Navy Chaplain Recruiter Wins Recruiter of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Petty Officer First Class Larissa Jackson, Chaplain recruiter, Navy Talent Acquisition...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Petty Officer First Class Larissa Jackson, Chaplain recruiter, Navy Talent Acquisition Groups (NTAG) Mid-America Officer Recruiter was selected as the 2023 National Chaplain Program Recruiter of the Year. see less | View Image Page

Nine years ago, at the age of 39, Petty Officer First Class (PO1) Larissa Jackson embarked on a journey she never imagined possible.



In 2014, after spending 16 years as a teacher, she walked into a recruiter’s office and enlisted into the United States Navy Reserve.



During this time Jackson was afforded the opportunity to apply for the Canvasser Recruiter Program (CANREC).



The CANREC program is a program for production recruiters to execute the Navy recruiting mission. Personnel eligible to apply for the CANREC program are: Active Duty Navy (within 90 days of separation), IRR Navy and Drilling Reserve Navy.



Jackson initially spent her days recruiting prior service Sailors, but says she was drawn to ministry. She knew which path she wanted to take and opted to become a Navy Counselor (NC) for the United States Navy’s Chaplain Corps.



NC’s offer career guidance to Navy people aboard ships and at shore facilities, and to civilians who are considering enlistment in the Navy. They also assist commands with enlisted recruiting and retention programs.



On November 14, 2023, Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) announced this year’s national selections for the Navy’s Recruiter of the Year (ROY) awards.



Jackson received word that she had been selected as the 2023 Chaplain Corps recruiter of the year.



“It’s funny because my husband was the main reason I joined,” said Jackson. “He’s always encouraged me and pushed me to try things I never thought I could accomplish.”



Jackson’s husband, Eric Jackson, says he could not be prouder of his wife. He also says watching her join at that point of her life was one of the coolest and gutsiest things he’s ever seen.



“Larissa is good at what she does, she always has been, so I had no doubt that she could do it,” said Jackson. “I’ve never seen a more tenacious person; Larissa is an awesome Sailor.”



The U.S. Navy’s fiscal year (FY) 2023 recruitment goals were 37,700 for active-duty enlisted Sailors and 8,390 for reserve enlisted Sailors.



This year, the award recipients were selected from the nation’s top 26 nominees in each category. They were recognized for outstanding performance in recruiting duties which directly contributed to the Navy’s fleet readiness and capability.



Religious ministry and compassionate pastoral care are characterized by cooperation, tolerance, mutual respect, and respect for diversity, as well as an emphasis on understanding the military environment. Chaplains and RPs are embedded within commands operating at sea and ashore to ensure 24/7 availability for service members and their families.



The Naval Chaplaincy School, located at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, trains Navy chaplains and religious program specialists (RP) to fulfill a critical role in helping the Department of the Navy achieve and maintain a ready force.



Navy Chaplains and RP’s care for their people with dignity, respect, and compassion, irrespective of an individual’s religious convictions. This care often includes confidential counseling to all who seek pastoral support, as well as informed and professional referrals as needed.



Jackson says her job is very rewarding, but it does have its challenges.



“I go to a lot of conferences…and I’ve spoken with a few people for up to four years before they end up joining,” said Jackson. “A lot of candidates change their mind when they realize they can still be active with their families while fulfilling their roles.”



Chaplain Patrick Williams says Jackson is a person of character and integrity who represents the Navy and the Chaplain Corps well. He also says she approaches the Chaplain recruiting mission with a purpose and a defined end state.



“She approaches each prospect and applicant with care showing professionalism with each interaction,” said Williams. “She understands the mission and finds the right people that meet the culture and ethos of the Navy and the Navy Chaplain Corps.”



Jackson says she still reaches out to Chaplains she has recruited to see how they are doing. She says she likes to let them know that she is always there for them.



“I absolutely love working with Chaplains,” said Jackson. “It doesn’t feel like a job because I get to enjoy what I do on a daily basis…I’m all in.”