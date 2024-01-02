Announcing Tripler Army Medical Center’s first baby born in 2024!

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Please help us welcome Elliana Atkinson who arrived at 12:37 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2024, weighing in at 7.5 pounds.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Story by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Please help us welcome Elliana Atkinson who arrived at 12:37 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2024, weighing in at 7.5 pounds.

    TAMC Commander Col. Michael Ronn and Command Sgt. Maj. John Contreras congratulated the proud parents, Petty Officer 2nd Class Lena Atkinson Lena Atkinson and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Richmond Atkinson and presented them with a gift basket prepared and donated by Mother and Baby Unit nurses.

    Congratulation Atkinson family!

