Announcing Tripler Army Medical Center’s first baby born in 2024!
Please help us welcome Elliana Atkinson who arrived at 12:37 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2024, weighing in at 7.5 pounds.
TAMC Commander Col. Michael Ronn and Command Sgt. Maj. John Contreras congratulated the proud parents, Petty Officer 2nd Class Lena Atkinson Lena Atkinson and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Richmond Atkinson and presented them with a gift basket prepared and donated by Mother and Baby Unit nurses.
Congratulation Atkinson family!
|01.04.2024
|01.05.2024 12:46
|461370
|HONOLULU, HI, US
