Remains of World War II Soldier, Atlanta native, to be buried in Canton, Georgia

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Pfc. Hood E. Cole, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Jan. 15 at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia. Georgia Funeral Care, Acworth, Georgia, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Atlanta, Cole was assigned to L Company, 3rd Battalion, 276th Infantry Regiment, 70th Infantry Division. He was killed in action Jan. 14, 1945, at age 26, after his unit was attacked by German forces near Baerenthal, France. Because of the fighting, his body was not recovered.



A search and recovery effort by the American Graves Registration Command following the war, was unsuccessful in recovering Cole’s remains. He was declared non-recoverable May 11, 1951.



Years later, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency determined that remains designated Unknown X-9441 and X-9442 Frankfurt Mausoleum, buried in Ardennes American Cemetery, Neupert, Belgium, could be associated with Cole. The unknowns were disinterred April 2018 for laboratory analysis.



Cole was accounted for by the DPAA Feb. 22, 2023, after his remains were identified using dental, anthropological, mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Epinal American Cemetery, Dinoze, France, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



For additional information about Pfc. Cole, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3614667/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-cole-h/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Georgia Funeral Care, (678) 574-3016.





-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 09:51 Story ID: 461358 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of World War II Soldier, Atlanta native, to be buried in Canton, Georgia, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.