UNITED STATES NAVY AND NATIVE HAWAIIAN ORGANIZATIONS SIGN MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING TO COOPERATIVELY RESTORE LOKO I‘A PĀ‘AIAU FISHPOND

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The United States Navy, Living Life Source Foundation (LLSF), Ali‘i Pauahi Hawaiian Civic Club (APHCC), and Nā Lima No‘eau (NN) came together to solidify and continue efforts in the preservation, restoration, and maintenance of Loko I‘a Pā‘aiau, the Royal Fishpond of Queen Kalanimanu‘ia Nov. 18, 2023.

Native Hawaiian leaders from these organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), following the opening of this year’s Makahiki at Rainbow Bay Marina. The historic MOU signifies the shared goals of the LLSF, APHCC, NN, lineal descendants, affiliated Native Hawaiian organizations (NHOs), and the Navy to preserve, restore, and maintain Native Hawaiian cultural sites at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam such as Loko I‘a Pā‘aiau. The MOU also represents the signatories’ ongoing efforts to foster relationships with each other, in aloha.

“We are extremely proud to be able to come together with different Native Hawaiian organizations to make this signing and restoration of the Loko I‘a Pā‘aiau fishpond a community effort. This is not only important to the strong relations amongst our organizations, but also to the history and respect for cultural practices of Hawaii.” said Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii.

Restoration work for Loko I‘a Pā‘aiau includes dredging decades of silt inside and outside of the fishpond, traditional reconstruction of ancient Hawaiian fishpond rock walls, planting native plant species, removing invasive plant species, and development of interpretive panels and educational materials. This work also includes follow-on restoration and archeological monitoring plans in accordance with the Clean Water Act, the National Historic Preservation Act, and consultation from NHOs in accordance with President Joseph Biden’s 2022 Memorandum on incorporating indigenous knowledge into federal agency planning and decision-making.

Native fishponds began to disappear during the 20th century due to development, the spread of invasive mangroves, under-management, and natural disasters. Of the different fishponds documented along Pearl Harbor, Loko I‘a Pā‘aiau is among the more accessible, located adjacent to Naval and community housing at McGrew Point.

“Restoring the 400-year-old sacred home of Mōʻī Wahine Kalanimanuʻia is a deeply spiritual work. She cared for her people, for over 65 years, in peace, from this sacred pond and taught our ancestors how to connect to the celestial dieties and Ke Akua to ensure abundance. We are blessed to join the Navy, the lineal descendants of Pāʻaiau, the ‘Aiea Community Association, UH Leeward Community College and the entire community to bring forth the peace and abundance of our beloved Queen.” said Bruce Keaulani, Kahu and CEO of LLSF.

“As we repair the ‘āina, we restore its peaceful and thriving nature… and we become restored ourselves. It’s like you’re walking back hundreds of years because the ‘āina gives you that feeling. The birds, the fish, the water, the plants, the land. You feel a peace there that is of heaven. We are not fighting against nature, we are in communion with it.” said Kehaulani Lum, President of Aliʻi Pauahi HCC

“From the moment I stepped onto the ‘āina of Loko iʻa Pāʻaiau I felt a sense of peace and great humility. A portal into the past of old Hawaii. The dream of restoring this royal fishpond built over 400 years ago by Moʻi Wahine Kalanimanuia is coming into reality. We shall see the abundance of fish and sea life return to the abundance as it once was so long ago! The signing of the MOU reassures the commitment of continued restoration and preservation efforts by the Navy, Living Life Source Foundation, Aliʻi Pauahi Hawaiian Civic Club, Nalima Noʻeau and NHOs.” said Verna Apio Takashima, Na Lima Noʻeau.

The Navy is continuing its efforts to work with local organizations and leaders to enhance the relationship with the community, while exercising proper stewardship of the land. This partnership continues the shared vision and commitment between NHOs and the Navy to restore and preserve the functionality of Loko I‘a Pā‘aiau so that it can be utilized to educate the community on Native Hawaiian cultural traditions and practices.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2024 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 19:06 Story ID: 461334 Location: US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UNITED STATES NAVY AND NATIVE HAWAIIAN ORGANIZATIONS SIGN MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING TO COOPERATIVELY RESTORE LOKO I‘A PĀ‘AIAU FISHPOND, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.