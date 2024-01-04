23 Wing Commander hosts New Year all call

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- With the New Year comes a fresh start – 23rd Wing Commander Col. Paul Sheets took the opportunity to host a New Year all call at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 3, 2024, laying the foundation for the way forward.



During the all call, Sheets along with Chief Master Sgt. Justin Geers, 23rd Wing command chief, explained their goals and priorities for 2024 while reflecting on the successes of the Flying Tigers throughout 2023.



While some things may change, the mission set and the commitment to upholding the Attack, Rescue, Prevail legacy remains.



“It’s going to be an exciting and engaging year for each of us as we step out to do the mission the nation asks us to do with our Attack, Rescue and Prevail missions,” Sheets said. “Because when we look back at last year, we were successful in immediate response force deployments all over the world with the attack and rescue missions, which resulted from multiple exercises.”



Sheets honed in on the importance of the large-scale exercise Mosaic Tiger 24-1, played in November 2023.



“Many in this room took part in Mosaic Tiger,” he said. “It really set the stage as we enter our AFFORGEN cycle, and as we prepare for some of the mission generation forces to deploy. In one week we set the stage … It was amazing work from all our groups that we had support and develop the scenario – it was realistic and challenging.”



Although Sheets outlined his command priorities at a previous all call in September 2023 – prepare the force, support the force, and strengthen the family – he took the opportunity to reiterate them for the year ahead.



To prepare the force means to ensure the Wing continues to remain an agile, multi-capable force able to support Lead Wing efforts, and supporting the force means establishing opportunities for Airmen to maintain readiness and resiliency, empowering them with the skills needed to develop as future leaders, Sheets reminded the Wing, while strengthening the family provides a foundation and furthers the success for both of these priorities.



“It’s all about connections and being part of the team,” he said. “Providing the resources to you and your family’s needs allows you to accept a challenge, it allows you to overcome because you have an arsenal of what you need to be successful and the backing of your team around you.”

Both Geers and Sheets gave Airmen in the audience an opportunity to ask questions and have a candid conversation about personal goals and the future of Team Moody.



For Geers, creating relationships and building connections is both a personal and professional goal for 2024, believing it will benefit his well-being, but also contribute to the overall mission success and his ability to be a better leader, he expressed.



Sheets concluded the all call with parting words of gratitude and anticipation for the Flying Tigers and his experience as the 23rd Wing commander thus far.



“I’ve been in this role for about six months now,” Sheets said, “And every day I’m reminded of what an honor it is to lead the organization, be part of the team and work with each one of you.”

