3rd Wing kicks off 2024 with Safety Day

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — In an effort to enhance safety measures and prevent mishaps, the 3rd Wing held its annual Safety Day, emphasizing the importance of everyday safety practices, on Jan. 3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.



The event focused on mishap prevention for flights and inspections; safety and accident trend analysis; and issues related to wildlife and birds, presented by the “flight tip team” – individuals from the safety unit and other 3rd Wing units who provide mishap prevention, data reports and ideas for safety events the squadron can do.



“We’re trying to instill safety in everyday things that you’re doing,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Hartung, 3rd Wing chief of safety. “Slow down, go ahead and get out there and do it every day to try and drive preventable mishaps to zero.”



The presentation included reminders about clearing windshields properly, avoiding negligent feeding of wildlife, and being cautious when driving, especially in areas prone to animal crossings. Reporting mishaps, incidents, and near-misses was emphasized to maintain accurate records for analysis and improvement.



The 3rd Wing commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Jamieson’s key message was to instill a proactive and reactive safety mindset. Reactively, after mishaps or incidents, there is a debriefing to identify improvements for the future. Proactively, the focus is on identifying potential risks in advance and addressing them before they lead to mishaps.



Jamieson highlighted the intentional risks associated with the operational demands faced by the wing, especially in a global mobility context. He emphasized the importance of having a plan, the right gear, proper training, and proficiency before undertaking any task.



Asking yourself whether these four are present is the first step to safety, Jamieson said.

"If the answer to all four of those is yes, then proceed,” he said. “If the answer is no, then you probably shouldn't be doing the task that you're being asked to do at that point."



He stressed the inherent safety in every sound tactical operational plan, emphasizing that while safety is paramount, it is not a case of "safety first" but rather integrating safety into every aspect of operational habits. He highlighted the need for intentional risks, such as altering fuel loads for specific missions, as part of the broader strategy to ensure success in global mobility operations.



The participants were encouraged to continue applying the safety mindset in their daily routines and to actively engage in conversations with leadership regarding safety concerns and improvements. The session concluded with gratitude towards the team's efforts and a call for the attendees to carry forward the safety practices to achieve success in the 3rd Wing's mission.



As the 3rd Wing remains committed to its safety goals, the annual safety day event serves as a cornerstone for fostering a culture of safety and risk management among its personnel and across the wing.

