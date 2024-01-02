The 12th VCI Promotes to Rear Admiral

Courtesy Photo | ARLINGTON, Va. (Jan. 3, 2024) – Navy Reserve Public Affairs Officer John A. Robinson...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | ARLINGTON, Va. (Jan. 3, 2024) – Navy Reserve Public Affairs Officer John A. Robinson III, the 12th U.S. Navy Vice Chief of Information, is officially promoted to Rear Adm. (lower half) by Rear Adm. (lower half) Ryan M. Perry, Navy Chief of Information, during his promotion ceremony on Jan. 3, 2024, at Lyon Park Community Center in Arlington, Va. Robinson is the first non-prior service direct commission officer to serve as the Navy's top reserve public affairs officer in the role's 74-year history. As VCI, Rear Adm. Robinson oversees a worldwide force of nearly 500 Navy Reserve public affairs officers and enlisted mass communication specialists. He is tasked with ensuring the Navy Reserve public affairs force is ready to deliver warfighting readiness for an ever-evolving future operating environment. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Arlington, VA (Jan. 3, 2024) – Navy Reserve Public Affairs Officer John A. Robinson III, the 12th Vice Chief of Information (VCI), promoted to Rear Admiral (lower half) during a ceremony at Lyon Park Community Center.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Ryan Perry, Navy Chief of Information, presided over the ceremony that hosted more than 80 Navy officials and guests.



“John’s leadership will ensure our PA team continues to lead effective communication, and his promotion comes at a time comes when the Navy has been at the forefront of national and global security,” said Perry.

Robinson is the first non-prior service direct commissioned officer to serve as the Navy’s top reserve public affairs officer in the 74-year history of the role. As Vice Chief of Information, he leads a global force of nearly 500 Navy Reserve public affairs officers and enlisted mass communication specialists.



“I would not be here today if it was not for the Navy’s Direct Commission Officer program which allowed me to seek a commission without prior military experience,” said Robinson. “It is a huge honor to be entrusted to hold this rank and represent the U.S. Navy.”



Responsible for the critical undertaking of aligning the Navy’s communication efforts with the National Defense Strategy, he will ensure that the Navy Reserve public affairs force continues its transition from a post-9/11 response force to one poised to deliver warfighting readiness for a rapidly evolving future operating environment.



Prior to his promotion to Rear Adm., Robinson’s command leadership positions include a deployment as the Director of Public Affairs for Joint Task Force Guantanamo; separate assignments as Commanding Officer of the Chief of Information and U.S. Fleet Forces Command Public Affairs Unit; Officer in Charge of Navy Expeditionary Combat Camera; and as the Executive Director of two commands, Defense Media Activity and Naval Media Center. His staff assignments include acting chief of staff to the Vice Chief of Information, and special assistant (Public Affairs) to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



Robinson is a native of Chicago and graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Arts in Government Affairs. He holds advanced degrees from the U.S. Naval War College and the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS). He and wife Betsy raised their children, Jay and Lucy, in Arlington, Virginia.