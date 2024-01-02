911th ASTS Steel Airmen nominate 9 VA supervisors for ESGR Patriot Award

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Matthew Waller (center left) and Maj. Anthony Niederriter (outer right), both...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Matthew Waller (center left) and Maj. Anthony Niederriter (outer right), both nurses assigned to the 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, pose for a photo with nine supervisors from the Veteran’s Affairs Northeast Ohio Health System, Dec. 12, 2023. Supervisors earning the award include Rhonda Beech, Tracy Blanton, Linda Bond, MD., Denise Mathews, George Jujus, MD., Josephine Ridley, PhD., MD. Saiydah Weems-Sholanke, Kimberly Williams, and Antjuan Wilson. (complementary photo) see less | View Image Page

Nine supervisors from the Veteran’s Affairs Northeast Ohio Health System were recognized with the Employer Support of the Guard Reserve Patriot Award by Steel Airmen from 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron on December 12, 2023. The award recognizes supervisor support in facilitating an atmosphere where employees can seamlessly balance their civilian and military responsibilities through flexible schedules, deployment time-off and family support.



“The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide range of measures,” said Maj. Matthew Waller, a Mental Health Nurse assigned to the 911th ASTS. “We let our employers know that we appreciate them every day but providing a ceremony with awards gives us the opportunity to make our appreciation public. They deserve the recognition.”



Supervisors earning the award include Rhonda Beech, Tracy Blanton, Linda Bond, MD., Denise Mathews, George Jujus, MD., Josephine Ridley, PhD., MD. Saiydah Weems-Sholanke, Kimberly Williams, and Antjuan Wilson. All nominated by the combined efforts of Waller and his fellow 911th ASTS nurses, Maj. Kristine F. Rosewell and Maj. Anthony Niederriter.



“These people are our management, chiefs, and physicians,” said Waller. “Without these members we could not perform our reserve duties with the 911th.”



Guard and reservists have military service obligations that may require them to be absent from their civilian jobs for training, drills, and deployments. Without the support of civilian supervisors and employers, finding the time and work life balance to perform these obligations can be an added hardship on Reserve Citizen Airmen – the prime reason these Steel Airmen took it upon themselves to nominate their team leads for the award.



“Our leadership helps us navigate all the VA policies when it comes to leave and dwell time or status changes ensuring we follow the proper protocols when on military orders, said Waller. “They are sensitive to the fact that even though we have ‘three-days off’ from the VA for drill, we are still working and make sure we have sufficient time off for reserve work and leisure as well as offering additional orientation and on the job training. My manager, Rhonda Beech, even took the time to drive down to Pittsburgh from Cleveland for an employer day the 911th hosted. She wanted to show her support for what we do for the military. These individuals not only support us as reserve members, but they also devote their careers to the healing of veterans at the Department of Veteran Affairs.”



Playing a crucial role in national defense, many guard and reservists bring unique skills and experiences from their civilian professions which benefit the military. Making employer support a direct contribution to the overall readiness and effectiveness of the reserve component.



For service members interested in submitting an employer or civilian supervisor for the Patriot Award or similar awards please visit https://www.esgr.mil/ .