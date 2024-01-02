Register now for 2024 Arctic security courses at Ted Stevens Center

Photo By Amber Kurka | As the Ted Stevens Center's School for Arctic and Climate Security Studies gears up...... read more read more Photo By Amber Kurka | As the Ted Stevens Center's School for Arctic and Climate Security Studies gears up for its upcoming courses this year, security practitioners are encouraged to register early to secure a spot in their preferred class. (DoD graphic by Amber E. Kurka ) see less | View Image Page

Editor's note: This is part 4 of a 4-part series about Ted Stevens Center's School for Arctic and Climate Security Studies courses.



As the Ted Stevens Center's School for Arctic and Climate Security Studies gears up for its upcoming courses this year, security practitioners are encouraged to register early to secure a spot in their preferred class.



The school, known for its commitment to providing top-notch education on Arctic security, currently offers two comprehensive courses - the Arctic Regional Security Orientation Course (ARSOC) and the Arctic Multidomain Legal Course (AMLC).



While both courses are taught virtually, ARSOC, a 35-hour course designed to provide baseline knowledge to personnel without Arctic experience, focuses on historical, environmental, commercial, geopolitical, and strategic issues concerning the Arctic region.



AMLC, on the other hand, is a 19.5-hour course intended for Arctic practitioners and security professionals whose positions require them to have greater understanding of Arctic legal frameworks, instruments, and concepts.



Beth Copes, who is the participant programs manager at the Ted Stevens Center, emphasized the importance of early registration due to the growing popularity of the courses. “Not only are we working with military training managers on course registration, but we have found that our courses are so well received that participants are registering for courses through word-of-mouth recommendations.”



To ensure a spot in a course Copes recommends that security practitioners sign up early. “We operate on a first-come, first-served basis, and there’s a waitlist for each course once the seats are filled,” Copes stated. “If someone is not able to attend a course due to a last minute conflict we utilize the waitlist to ensure each seat is filled.”



Full participation in these courses is vital to the mission success of Ted Stevens Center, particularly in preparing security practitioners and military members for the challenges posed and opportunities presented by Arctic and climate-related security issues.



Connor Keesecker, who is the deputy registrar/deputy support, works alongside Copes to manage the student registration process. "Our goal is to streamline the registration process and ensure that every interested person has the opportunity to enroll in these Arctic courses. We are dedicated to providing a seamless experience for all participants," said Keesecker.



Once participants are accepted into a course they receive a welcome email with program information.



“Both courses use a learning management system called GlobalNet, which is similar to Blackboard, and it’s one-stop-shop for pre-course activities and learning materials, as well as required links,” explained Copes. “Once participants receive a welcome email they will have the ability to set up an account to GlobalNet to access a course.”



Since both programs are taught in a virtual interactive-environment participants need to ensure that they have computer and internet access, along with a webcam and microphone, since courses are held using Zoom.



“Since our courses are completely virtual, there is no cost associated with attendance,” explained Keesecker. “The only cost to an organization or a participant is just the time needed to participate in the course.”



Currently, the Arctic Regional Security Orientation Course is scheduled for: Jan. 22-26, April 15-19, July 15-19, and Sept. 16-20. To register for any one of these courses visit: https://forms.office.com/g/Breh3G9vUH.



The Arctic Multidomain Legal Course is scheduled for: Jan. 30-Feb. 1, May 7-9, and Aug. 13-15. To register for any one of these courses visit: https://forms.office.com/g/H0Mw5C4t7H.



For those seeking more information or wishing to inquire about an upcoming course, Copes and Keesecker can be reached via email at TSCSupport@act1federal.com.



Stay tuned for updates as the Ted Stevens Center continues to build out more educational programs and opportunities throughout this year.