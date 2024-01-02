Walter Reed Director Shares Joy with Family of the Hospital’s 2024 First Born

Photo By James Black | Walter Reed director U.S. Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin presented a gift basket to...... read more read more Photo By James Black | Walter Reed director U.S. Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin presented a gift basket to Hector and Angelina Navarro to commemorate the birth of their son Azarias, the first baby born in the hospital in 2024. see less | View Image Page

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Media Contact:

James A. Black

301-319-4563

james.a.black186.ctr@health.mil





BETHESDA, Md. Jan. 4 -- Walter Reed National Military Medical Center proudly announces the birth of Azarias Navarro, the first baby born in the hospital in 2024. In a time-honored tradition, Walter Reed director U.S. Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin presented a gift basket to the Navarro family to commemorate the milestone.



“On behalf of the Walter Reed family we want to welcome Azarias and celebrate his birth with you on this remarkable occasion,” said Austin, surrounded by her leadership team - who also came to express their well-wishes to the Navarro family.



Azarias was born at 9:00 a.m. on January 2nd and weighed seven pounds and three ounces. His mother, Angelina, beamed with joy at the new arrival while his father, Hector, a newly retired Marine Corps master gunnery sergeant, warmly gazed at his second son - looking forward to introducing the couple’s newborn to the rest of the family.





####



About Walter Reed National Military Medical Center



The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is one of the nation's largest and most renowned military medical centers. Recently dubbed "The Nation's Medical Center," we represent the joining of the "Best of the Best" in military medicine when National Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed Army Medical Center came together in September of 2011, to form Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as decreed by the Base Realignment and Closure law of 2005.



We are comprised of nearly 7,100 dedicated staff members who make it their daily mission to achieve the vision and mission of our medical center. Our vision is to serve military families and our nation's active duty, returning war heroes, veterans, and our Nation's leaders. We’re committed to operational readiness, outstanding customer service, and world-class health care delivery for our beneficiaries.