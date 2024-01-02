Paratroopers earn Chilean jump wings during Operation Toy Drop

FORT MOORE, Ga. – Paratroopers across Fort Moore took part in Operation Toy Drop Dec. 12 training with partner nation counterparts and giving toys to local charities.



Operation Toy Drop is an annual parachute training event for Soldiers and their partner nation counterparts that directly supports the local community through participants' voluntary toy donations for families in need.



U.S. Army paratroopers train with German, United Kingdom, and Chilean jumpmaster teams for each nation to earn the other's jump wings.



Maj. Gen. Marcos Jaque, the Chilean Army's Defense Attaché, awarded Chilean jump wings to participating paratroopers.



"On behalf of the Chilean Army, we truly appreciate the invitation to participate in Operation Toy Drop and support the community," said Jaque.



Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Couturier, 1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, believes training with partner nations during Operation Toy Drop strengthens relationships – while contributing to a good cause.



"Operation Toy Drop is an opportunity for jumpmasters and paratroopers to experience foreign military jumpmaster commands in a safe, controlled environment while building partner capacity and comradery through airborne operations and the ensuing wing exchange," said Couturier. "We maximize this sought-after occasion as a chance to give back and show thanks to the communities around Fort Moore that consistently support our military men and women."



Family members also attended the toy drop to see their loved ones fulfill their annual airborne requirement.



“We hear about the toy drop all year, so it was great to take part finally, but the most rewarding part was seeing the hundreds of toy donations given by Soldiers,” said 1st Lt. Joseph Alcorn, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, executive officer.



Collected toys were donated to Fort Moore’s Santa's Castle and the Columbus Salvation Army.

