La. National Guard Training Center Pineville hosts housing ribbon cutting

NEW ORLEANS —Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell, the adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard, Louisiana National Guard leadership and local community leaders convened for an official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of LANG’s Low to Moderate Income Housing project at Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville in Pineville, Louisiana, Nov. 29.



"This $11.5 million dollar project not only includes these 25 homes but the infrastructure to support this residential area,” said Waddell. “Roads, sewer, water, electric and drainage systems were developed to ensure our service members and their families have all the things they need to live safely at Training Center Pineville.”



Managed and accomplished through a joint effort between Gov. John Bel Edwards and the State of Louisiana, the Louisiana National Guard Foundation and the LANG, the 25 new and permanent homes at Training Center Pineville replaces the aging mobile homes, which were brought in to house displaced families after Hurricane Katrina and are currently in place for some residents. This initiative was announced in November of 2019.



“The upgrade in quality of life is tremendous and I could not be prouder of our State, the Training Center Pineville leadership and staff, the Louisiana National Guard Foundation and everyone else who supported this effort by coming together to make this happen,” continued Waddell.



This upgrade provides a substantial improvement to the quality of life for Guard men and women and their families that live on post.



“Our service members sacrifice enough as it is. When they’re off training and when they’re out responding to a disaster, people may not realize, their homes are affected, too,” said Edwards.



“The rent here is about a third of what this same unit would be in Pineville. That is a tremendous blessing for these families,” continued Edwards.



Current applicants are expected to begin moving into the new homes in January.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 Story ID: 461297 Location: LA, US This work, La. National Guard Training Center Pineville hosts housing ribbon cutting, by SSG David Kirtland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.