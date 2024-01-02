USS Gonzalez Holds Change of Command Ceremony

by Lieutenant Junior Grade Anthony Asmar



NORFOLK (NNS) – Cmdr. Katrina Stegner relieved Cmdr. Erik Reynolds as Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-Class Guided-Missile Destroyer, USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), during a ceremony aboard the ship, December 28.



The ceremony marked the end of a 15-month tour for Reynolds. Under his command, Gonzalez successfully completed an arduous eight-month Selected Restricted Availability, and achieved numerous early certifications. Reynolds also led Gonzalez on multiple underway periods, including the 2022 Black Widow Exercise in the Northern Atlantic, and the 2023 Contractor Sea Trials.



“It has been the highlight of my career to be the commanding officer of the Gonzalez,” said Reynolds. “The thing I will miss the most are the fantastic people who made up the crew of our highly successful ship.”

Reynolds leaves the warship to begin his next assignment as the Director of Manpower and Personnel at Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) in Norfolk, Virginia.



Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. Richard Cheeseman, served as the guest speaker at the ceremony. Reynolds previously served as Chief Engineer under Cheeseman’s command aboard USS Monterey (CG-61).

During his remarks, the admiral made note of the positive, culture of excellence Reynolds formed during his time in on Gonzalez.



“The culture Erik built here goes beyond the call,” said Cheeseman. “It is one of inclusion and sacrifice, where every Sailor, division, department, and family member know they can accomplish anything, and I can say unequivocally that this team has met and conquered the myriad of challenges thrown their way.”



Stegner assumes command after serving as Gonzalez’s executive officer. Her previous sea assignments include USS Laboon (DDG 58) as First Lieutenant Division Officer, Anti-Submarine Warfare Officer, and Navigation Officer; USS Nitze (DDG 94) as Operations Officer; and, Commander, Destroyer Squadron TWO SIX (CDS 26) as Operation Officer. Ashore, she served as Operations Officer and Executive Officer at the Military Entrance Processing Station in Omaha, NE; Readiness Officer at SURFLANT; and Operations Officer for Afloat Training Group Atlantic (ATG LANT).



“We have some exceptional memories, and through every challenge, this crew continues to show me what teamwork and resiliency look like,” said Stegner. “I am thrilled to be your CO and I cannot imagine leading another crew.”



Gonzalez is the U.S. Navy's 16th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. The ship was named for Marine Sgt. Alfredo “Freddy” Cantu Gonzalez, a Medal of Honor recipient in the Vietnam War. The keel was laid down on Feb. 3, 1994, at Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, and christened on Feb. 18, 1995.



The warship is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk and a part of Destroyer Squadron 28, along with Carrier Strike Group 8, led by the USS Harry S. Truman.

