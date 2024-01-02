Fort Huachuca Senior Commander Promoted to Major General

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — Brig. Gen. Richard T. Appelhans, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general, was promoted to the rank of Major General during a ceremony in Fitch Auditorium Jan. 3.



Lt. Gen. Scott D. Berrier, Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, presided over the ceremony.



“When I think about Rick’s professional experience and his attributes … Rick is the prime example of what I call a servant leader,” Berrier said. “Rick you are an inspiration. You have been an inspiration to me. I know that you are an inspiration to family. And I know you are an inspiration to this team.”



Appelhans recognized his wife Shannon, and his two daughters Katie and Elizabeth by presenting them bouquets of flowers. He also thanked numerous leaders from his past who he said invested in him, starting with his time as a JROTC cadet at Central Washington University and ending with military intelligence leaders who taught him what it meant to be a military intelligence officer.



“When it comes to intelligence – [retired] Lt. Gen. [J.T.] Thomson, Gen. [James] Rainey, and Gen. [Paul] LaCamera taught me that intelligence exists to inform decision and enable action – that commanders drive intelligence, and intelligence drive’s maneuver,” he said. “That intelligence can make the difference between success or failure – life or death.”

Appelhans emphasized that he did not get here on his own, “my friends, family, and countless leaders and mentors had a hand it, and for that I am forever grateful.”



“I stand here honored and humbled at the opportunity to continue to serve you, our Army, and our Nation. And I commit to you that I will relentlessly strive to be a servant leader, that I will put the mission and team before myself, with the simple aim of leaving Fort Huachuca, ICoE and the Military Intelligence Corps better than I found it.”



Appelhans has 30 years of military service in a variety of command and staff assignments. He assumed command of USAICoE on July 19, 2023, after his most recent post of Director of Intelligence, US Forces Korea/Deputy Director of Intelligence, Combined Forces Command.

