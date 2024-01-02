I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Jason Gessler

Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | Master Sgt. Jason Gessler, a specialist in helicopter/tiltrotor aircraft maintenance...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | Master Sgt. Jason Gessler, a specialist in helicopter/tiltrotor aircraft maintenance with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, is tasked with overseeing the maintenance, servicing, and inspection of aircraft and related aerospace equipment to ensure their safety and functionality. His strong work ethic and ability to both work in and lead a team led to Gessler being recognized as the winner of the 908th AW’s Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd) see less | View Image Page

Master Sgt. Jason Gessler, a specialist in helicopter/tiltrotor aircraft maintenance with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, is tasked with overseeing the maintenance, servicing, and inspection of aircraft and related aerospace equipment to ensure their safety and functionality.



Gessler has held this position for the past two years, previously serving as an aerospace propulsion specialist in the engine propulsion shop for C-130H for nine years. During that time, he primarily inspected, maintained, modified, tested, and repaired engines, propellers, and engine ground support equipment.



With a total of 11 years of service, Gessler plans to continue for the foreseeable future and further develop his expertise. He initially joined the Air Force Reserve to support his family, then he became an air reserve technician to take advantage of the excellent benefits the Air Force offers, allowing him to focus on his job full-time.



Hailing from Coosada, Alabama, Gessler remains dedicated to self-improvement and is actively working toward his Community College of the Air Force degree to advance to the next stage of his career, specifically in Aircraft Structural Maintenance Technology.



On the civilian side, he has achieved progress by obtaining his Airframe and Powerplant Mechanic certification.



Gessler encourages others to get outside their comfort zones and seek opportunities for involvement around the wing and the Air Force, emphasizing that commitment to progress is essential in getting the most out of your career.



Outside of his military duties, he volunteers with his church and the Holtville high school and middle school wrestling teams.



Having moved to Montgomery a few years ago, Gessler expresses that the 908th has become a home for him.



“I’ve grown into the 908th being my home,” said Gessler. “I appreciate the sense of family and familiarity from the people around me. They make it easier for me when deciding to take on new responsibilities because of their support.”



His strong work ethic and ability to both work in and lead a team led to Gessler being recognized as the winner of the 908th AW’s Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2023.