    BAMC welcomes Baby New Year 2024

    Col. Mark Stackle, Brooke Army Medical Center commander, presents Rhona Lubwama and

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Story by Daniel J. Calderón 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Jan. 3, 2024) – Staff at Brooke Army Medical Center greeted the first baby born at BAMC just after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

    Rhona Lubwama and her husband, Staff Sgt. John Baptist Lubwana, welcomed the newest addition to their family, Sanyu Baptist Lubwana.

    “We didn’t want to be the last baby of 2023,” he joked. “I thought it would be fun to have the first baby of 2024.”

    “We thought she would come a lot earlier,” Rhona added. “We were in labor for over ten hours and then we went in for a C section.”

    Lubwama, who is assigned to the 56th Signal Battalion, said he and his wife are happy to be the first BAMC parents of the new year.

    “We’re just so happy right now,” said Rhona. “It was a really long labor, but I am happy to have a new baby girl.”

    Although BAMC’s first baby did not win the city-wide baby race conducted by local San Antonio hospitals, the parents did receive a gift basket, which was presented by Col. Mark E. Stackle, BAMC commander, with items donated by the BAMC Auxiliary.

    “One of the traditions is for the BAMC Auxiliary to present a gift basket to the first baby born in the new year,” Stackle said. “This is the first year I can do this, and I am excited to congratulate you on your new addition to your family.”

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 13:30
    Story ID: 461250
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    BAMC welcomes Baby New Year 2024

    New Year
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    Baby New Year

