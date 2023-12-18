JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Jan. 3, 2024) – Staff at Brooke Army Medical Center greeted the first baby born at BAMC just after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day.



Rhona Lubwama and her husband, Staff Sgt. John Baptist Lubwana, welcomed the newest addition to their family, Sanyu Baptist Lubwana.



“We didn’t want to be the last baby of 2023,” he joked. “I thought it would be fun to have the first baby of 2024.”



“We thought she would come a lot earlier,” Rhona added. “We were in labor for over ten hours and then we went in for a C section.”



Lubwama, who is assigned to the 56th Signal Battalion, said he and his wife are happy to be the first BAMC parents of the new year.



“We’re just so happy right now,” said Rhona. “It was a really long labor, but I am happy to have a new baby girl.”



Although BAMC’s first baby did not win the city-wide baby race conducted by local San Antonio hospitals, the parents did receive a gift basket, which was presented by Col. Mark E. Stackle, BAMC commander, with items donated by the BAMC Auxiliary.



“One of the traditions is for the BAMC Auxiliary to present a gift basket to the first baby born in the new year,” Stackle said. “This is the first year I can do this, and I am excited to congratulate you on your new addition to your family.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2024 Date Posted: 01.03.2024 13:30 Story ID: 461250 Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BAMC welcomes Baby New Year 2024, by Daniel J. Calderón, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.