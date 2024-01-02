My DCMA: Joshua Hope, quality assurance specialist

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Joshua Hope shares his story.



My name is Joshua Hope, and I am a quality assurance specialist at Garden City, New York.



As a QAS, my job duties include reviewing contract requirements, reading and interpreting technical data, and evaluating my contractor’s quality systems and procedures for effectiveness. I also ensure they follow appropriate standards, drawings, and blueprints, and I analyze their quality data to detect trends and weaknesses and to identify inadequacies. I cover three busy contractors for my contract management office.



I’ve been a part of DCMA for a little over two years. I like working at DCMA because of the comradery and work-life balance. I’m not afraid or hesitant to ask my team for help and they always have my back. Also, I can balance being a member of the Air Force Reserve, a parent, and a part of this organization.



Being a service member myself, I understand how it feels to get equipment that doesn’t work how it’s supposed to. I work in aircraft maintenance, and once I learned about DCMA’s mission and how it supports the warfighter, I was interested in doing my part to make sure they receive quality parts that work as intended to accomplish the mission.



I feel DCMA is important to the warfighters because we can prevent them from getting unreliable and faulty products. Products that can put them in detrimental situations, cause missions to fail, or even cause loss of life. We want every military member to return home to their families safely.



My future career goals are to become a certified NASA representative for my CMO and to learn everything I can about quality and use those skills and experiences to eventually become a team lead or use them to help anywhere I can within DCMA.



A unique thing about me is that I am an avid sneaker collector. My collection ranges from classics like the Air Jordan 1, the Air Jordan 4, Air Max 1, Air Max 95 and Nike Air Force Ones to newer things like the LeBron 20, the Protro Kobe line and recent New Balance releases.



A great thing about working at DCMA Garden City is its employees. Everyone I met in my time at Garden City, to include my team and others, have been kind, welcoming and very helpful.

