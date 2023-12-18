$8.51M BOS Contract Option Awarded for NAS Sigonella, Italy

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) awarded an $8,510,770 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract Dec. 19, 2023, to Valiant/ALCA JV, LLC, for Base Operation Support (BOS) services at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy.



The contract modification provides an additional 12 months of BOS services under the basic contract and brings the total cumulative face value to $42,990,953.



“Overall, BOS contracts are critical to the success of military operations,” NAVFAC EURAFCENT Director of Public Works, Juan Jimenez Arocho said. “BOS contracts include a wide range of services, such as utility system operations, facilities management and repairs, and transportation.”



BOS provides the resources to operate the bases, installations, camps, posts, and stations of the Military Departments and the Defense Health Program. These resources sustain mission capability, ensure quality of life, enhance workforce productivity, and fund personnel and infrastructure support.



Facilities management is a crucial aspect of BOS. It involves the maintenance and upkeep of the physical infrastructure of the installation. This includes everything from repairing buildings and roads to managing utilities and waste disposal.



BOS services to be performed provide for furnishing all labor, supervision, management, tools, materials, equipment, facilities, transportation, incidental engineering, and other items necessary to provide the base operating support services at NAS Sigonella.



The base contract was awarded Aug. 30, 2018, to Valiant/ALCA JV, LLC, as a result of full and open competition using best-value source selection procedures. The first year of performance started on Jan. 1, 2020.



This modification to exercise option year four’s period of performance runs from Jan. 1, 2024, to Dec. 31, 2024. No funds were obligated at the time of award. Work will be performed at NAS Sigonella.



The Department of Defense contract announcement can be read at https://www.defense.gov/News/Contracts/Contract/Article/3622163/



About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility, and employs approximately 1,200 military, government civilians, local nationals and contractors.

