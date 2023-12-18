Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Welcomes First Baby 2024

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2024

    Story by Christina Johnson 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jan. 2) It’s a ‘Happy New Year’ for two Sailors who became parents of the first baby born at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP), Jan. 1.

    Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Petty Officer (IT2) Angelina Nguyen, stationed at Naval Special Warfare Group Four (NSWG4) located at Joint Expeditionary Base (JEB) Little Creek-Fort Story, gave birth to Mahina at 5:08 a.m. on the first day of the new year.

    Her husband, IT2 Kevin Nguyen, stationed at Beach Master Unit (BMU) 2 also located aboard JEB Little Creek-Fort Story, was at his wife’s side when she received the First Baby Born 2024 basket provided each year by The Oakleaf Club of Tidewater, a non-profit organization composed of spouses of active duty and retired officers affiliated with the military health service branches.

    Lt. j.g. Mikala Tracy, the patient’s nurse, presented the basket filled with various baby items to the new parents on behalf of the club.

    Last year, 1,770 babies were born at NMCP, averaging 148 babies a month.

    The medical center’s Women’s Health clinics are staffed with registered nurses, OB/GYN doctors, Certified Nurse Midwives (CNMs), and Women’s Health Nurse Practitioners (WHNPs), all who deliver patient-centered care for the healthiest pregnancy possible.

    NMCP, a nationally acclaimed, state-of-the-art military treatment facility, and its ten Branch Health and Community Branch Health Clinics, provide medical care for veterans, warfighters, and their families. Additionally, the medical center is a premier readiness and training platform that provides superior medical training for military medical service members at the U.S. military’s oldest, continuously operating military hospital. It supports pioneering research and teaching programs to prepare new doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, and hospital corpsmen for combat operations and public health crises.

