Army credits ROTC service time for G2GADO graduates

Update: Dec. 14, 2023



WASHINGTON — The Army announced it is crediting service time for Soldiers who commissioned through the active-duty option of the Green to Gold program from 2006 to September 2023.



The decision comes following a review of the Army Military Human Resource Records that revealed those Soldiers did not have a valid contract in place to be enrolled as a Senior Reserve Officer Training Corps member.



"We are pleased to have reached a resolution that takes care of Soldiers and retirees, said Brig. Gen. Hope C. Rampy, Director, Military Personnel Management Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff. "The Army is profoundly committed to taking care of Soldiers and their families; it's a responsibility we do not take lightly."



The Army initiated the records review after a U.S. Army Cadet Command Inspector General notice in September stated that some Soldiers may not have known the period they spent as cadets did not count toward their time in service for retirement.



"It's my business to take care of Soldiers, and I don't want to rush to the wrong conclusion," Rampy said during an interview earlier this month. "I want to go through a deliberate process and confirm what's in their file. I want to come up with options that best takes care of the Soldier and their families."



Federal law, Title 10 section 2106, prohibits the Army from counting a Soldier’s time in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps toward time in service. The records review found that the previously commissioned officers from the G2GADO program did not have a valid contract.



The Army chose the option to credit current active-duty Soldiers commissioned through the program and retired service members during their participation in the G2GADO program in computing length of service for any purpose, including pay and retirement.