A friendly finale for flight school graduates

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. – Shiny, new Army Aviator wings are pinned every two weeks at the Army Aviation Museum. The wings symbolize the end of rigorous flight training and the beginning of an Army Aviator’s career. Families celebrate this achievement in many ways, but none so spectacular as helicopter rides in a vintage UH-1 Huey helicopter.



Friends of Army Aviation (FOAA) is a non-profit organization located in Ozark, Ala. that created this unforgettable opportunity for families to culminate their graduates U.S. Army flight school experience. Every Thursday that Fort Novosel holds flight school graduation, FOAA hosts their graduation rides, or grad rides.



Director of Operations, Randy Godfrey, said they are on the third year of grad rides at FOAA. The numbers vary from week to week, but average about 100 riders.



“One hundred eighty is the most we have flown on one day but typically we have about 100.” Godfrey said. “These grad days are focused on graduates first, but the public can sign up as well.”



Graduation day can be equally exciting and overwhelming, according to Godfrey, so this is a way to take a deep breath and enjoy the ride.



Warrant Officer 1 Torin Reedstrom, brought his immediate and extended family on a FOAA flight after completing the CH-47 course on Nov. 30, 2023.



“The Huey is just a pretty iconic helicopter and getting a chance to ride on it was such an incredible memory to make,” Reedstrom said. “Sharing the experience of flying in an Army helicopter with my family, as a pilot now, was just really special.”



Karyn Kaempfer, FOAA Secretary, looks forward to volunteering her time on these special days for new Army Aviators.



“It’s fun to see how excited their families are to be able to fly on a military aircraft. A lot of people think it’s just a sightseeing tour,” she said, “but they do some maneuvers to make your belly jump a bit but nothing too scary. I enjoy seeing the young kids that are just beside themselves.”



2LT Brice Bell, a newly minted UH-60 Blackhawk pilot, brought his mom and brothers from Virgina along for the ride.



“It’s hard for my family to come out here and see what we do. You can say you fly but from far away, it’s hard to comprehend. Getting out here on a Huey shows them that we do a lot as Army Aviators!”



Bell said that his mom, Brandy Matthews, was his biggest supporter through the flight school process.



“It’s always a team game with my family. Every check ride I would be on the phone with her, and she was supporting me every step of the way,” he said. “Even though she had never flown a helicopter before, she would just remind me that everything would be alright. She’s the rock right here.”



Matthews finally got to see, firsthand, what her son experienced as she took her first helicopter ride with FOAA on Nov. 30.



“I’m beyond proud. It’s truly overwhelming and amazing at the same time,” she said.



FOAA is always taking volunteers and offering local ride opportunities as well. You can find more information at friendsofarmyaviation.org.

