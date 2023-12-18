NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract Modification for Design of F-35 Sustainment Center at MCAS Cherry Point

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded HDR Engineering Inc. of the Carolinas, Charlotte, North Carolina, a $16,405,037, firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded task order (N4008520F4290). This modification provides for the full design of an F-35 sustainment center at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.



Work will be performed in Cherry Point, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by June 2025.



This work brings the cumulative total face value of the contract to $17,315,873.



Fiscal year 2024 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,405,037 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-18-D-0601). (Awarded on Dec. 27, 2023)



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



