CTAPS Enters Second Winter of Testing with 11th Airborne Division

During exercise Wolf Valkyrie, a brigade-level exercise held at the Donnelly Training Area, Alaska in early December, temperatures regularly dipped below zero. Spc. Jon Erik "Ollie" Olivarez, B Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, was one of the soldiers there, and one of thousands of 11th Airborne Division soldiers currently testing the Army’s prototype Cold Temperature and Arctic Protection System



Now in their second winter of testing, the Arctic Angels of the 11th are continuing to push the limits of the system to give the Army informed feedback on what a new cold-weather clothing system needs to be able to do to survive in the Arctic. A mission that was laid out in the Army’s 2021 document, Regaining Arctic Dominance.



One part of that strategy spells out the need for improved readiness of units in the Arctic and also lays out one very specific task: “The Army must provide equipment for Arctic-capable formations able to operate at extreme temperatures, down to -65o F for multiple days at a time.”



That task became a priority with the reactivation of the 11th in June of 2022, and then- Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. James McConville’s order to equip the division for their mission of mastering the Arctic.



However, as Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th, noted during a presentation on Developments in the Arctic at this year’s Association of the United States Army’s Annual Meeting and Exposition, there is a truth about trying to operate in the Arctic.



“If you sweat, you die,” he said.



Since June 2022, more than 10,000 Arctic Angels have been equipped with the CTAPS, and while some of the pieces look nearly identical to the Army’s legacy Extreme Cold Weather Clothing System, that’s where the similarities end.



“The intent of CTAPS was to be a completely new, built-from-the-ground-up, integrated clothing system leveraging state of the art materials,” said Maj. Ryan Ogden, assistant product manager for the extreme weather clothing and equipment portfolio at PEO Soldier. “The design features and improvements came directly from soldier surveys, focus groups, and collaborating with Arctic Warfare SME s and Instructors, such as the Army Mountain Warfare School and the Northern Warfare Training Center.”



Nowhere is the innovation clearer than the CTAPS Prototype Extreme Cold Weather Parka, which takes the place of the ECWCS level 7 parka.



The new jacket comes with a host of features seen on leading commercial outdoor gear, and details built for surviving the Arctic: Aerogel insulation, an exterior treated with durable water repellant, and multiple exterior pockets.



There are also smaller, more bespoke details, built for warfighting in temperatures as low as 65 below zero: oversized zipper pulls for use with gloves, fully adjustable hood with moldable brim, interior pockets to protect items from the elements and increased ventilation, a critical need to prevent soldiers from sweating in Arctic climates.



With Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 24-02 approaching in February, the CTAPS may be in for its toughest test yet: A force on force fight across more than 500,000 acres of training area in the interior of Alaska, where temperatures historically average near zero.



But it’s part of the mission of mastering the Arctic, and as Command Sgt. Maj. Vern Daley. senior enlisted advisor for the 11th AIrborne Division, said at the AUSA annual meeting earlier this year, the pursuit of that mission doesn't just improve equipment for the Army, it improves its warfighters.



“We believe we produce a better soldier up north, just to be frank,” he said to the crowd. “Because they have to be.”

CTAPS Enters Second Winter of Testing with 11th Airborne Division, by SFC Michael Sword
Date Taken: 01.01.2024 Date Posted: 01.01.2024